King Dalindyebo denies ATM leader’s alleged influence in his trip to Israel

Shivambu alleges that there is more to King Dalindyebo's visit to Israel than meets the eye.

The Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalundyebo has denied that his recent trip to Israel was influenced by the president of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Caesar Nongqunga.

This comes after Afrika Mayibuye leader Floyd Shivambu alleged that Dalindyebo’s trip and his views on the tensions between Israel and Palestine have been influenced by Nongqunga. He said this on the King David Podcast.

“The trip of King Dalindyebo of Abathembu, that was anchored by apostle Nongqunga, so when King Dalidyebo was saying all those things of endorsing israel the chief apostle was there even when King Dalindyebo was saying that this thing of Cuba and Brics is nonsense and that he supports Trump and the West, chief apostle Nongqunga was in the camera frame,” said Shivambu.

Mayibuye Mandela’s slams Shivambu

However, in a statement this weekend, Dalindyebo’s spokesperson, Mayibuye Mandela, said Shivambu’s claims are false, misleading and undermine the king’s authority.

“His Majesty undertook the visit independently and by his own volition, exercising his authority as the AbaThembu monarch.

“The visit formed part of His Majesty’s broader international cultural, diplomatic, and developmental engagements, including efforts to gain a deeper understanding of the realities surrounding the ongoing situation between the Palestinian people and the State of Israel.

“His Majesty is an internationally recognised traditional leader whose engagements are guided solely by his own authority, judgment, and strategic vision,” said Mandela.

He said Nongqunga accompanied Dalindyebo in his personal capacity as a religious leader and as a subject of the King, and not as an initiator, organiser, or decision-maker of the visit.

“Any narrative suggesting otherwise undermines His Majesty’s autonomy and is disrespectful to both His Majesty and the institution of traditional leadership.

“We call upon public figures, commentators, and media platforms to exercise responsibility, uphold factual accuracy, and show due respect to the dignity, authority, and standing of His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo.”

Dalindyebo’s posture on Israel has also divided the Mandela family. He has been criticised by some in the Mandela family, like Mandla Mandela, but there are other Mandela family members who see nothing wrong with his trip to Israel.

ATM’s position on Israel

The Citizen has sent questions to the ATM concerning the allegations made by Shivambu. Their comment will be added to this article when it is received.

Meanwhile, Shivambu has also suggested that the ATM could be changing its political posture on Israel since the party has also been idealogically linked to Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

