Mandla Mandela to be deported after Flotilla ‘abduction’

Israel says the deportation of those on board the Flotilla vessels have already begun.

Chief Mandla Mandela, the grandson of global anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, is expected to be deported by Israel within the next few days.

The activist was among those intercepted on the GSF Flotilla this week. The GSF comprises 41 vessels with more than 400 people aboard, including politicians, activists and aid workers. It was heading to Gaza to provide humanitarian aid to the area.

Israel said the flotilla was violating a lawful naval blockade that covers the waters next to the Gaza Strip, and it had diverted the ships away from the area.

Mandela deportation

The military confirmed on Friday that those who were on board, including Mandela, had been “taken into custody by the military police, subjected to rigorous screening, and transferred to the prison administration.”

“Already four Italian citizens have been deported. The rest are in the process of being deported. Israel is keen to end this procedure as quickly as possible,” the foreign ministry added.

It claimed all those detained were in good health.

‘Release the abducted’

Before his detention, Mandela warned of his alleged abduction by Israeli forces.

“My name is Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela. I’m a citizen of the Republic of South Africa. If you are receiving this video, it means that we have been intercepted and have been abducted by the apartheid state of Israel. I call on you to request our government to exert pressure for my immediate release,” he said in a video shared on social media.

While the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has yet to comment on Mandela’s deportation, SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the release of all those abducted on the ship.

“On behalf of our Government and nation, I call on Israel to immediately release the South Africans abducted in international waters, and to release other nationals who have tried to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid.

“My thoughts are with all of the abductees and their families, and it is my expectation that Israel will release the human rights activists as these abductions serve no purpose in the context of efforts to secure peace in the Middle East.”

‘It’s been very difficult’

Speaking to SABC News this week, Mandela’s wife, Rabia, said it has been a challenging last few days.

“I am trying to be strong for my children. We have to stay strong to ensure he returns to us safely, that is what we are counting on”.

She said the last time she spoke to him was on Wednesday evening, when he assured her that he was fine and safe. She said many of those on vessels in the GSF had thrown their phones overboard as the interception approached.

“We are very worried about him, his safety, and we pray for his return to us”.

Illegal or needed intervention?

Ramaphosa joined a chorus of condemnation from around the world, saying it violated an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid to Gaza be allowed to flow unimpeded.

“The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla. This action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded.

Amnesty International South Africa’s Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed said the detentions were “unlawful and Israel must be held fully accountable for their safety and ensure they are protected against any form of ill-treatment pending their release”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the navy’s interception

“I commend the soldiers and commanders of the navy who carried out their mission on Yom Kippur in the most professional and efficient manner.

“Their important action prevented dozens of vessels from entering the war zone and repelled a campaign of delegitimisation against Israel,” he said on Thursday.

