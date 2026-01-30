King Dalindyebo, Mandla Mandela clash over Israel stance

The abaThembu king's pro-Israel comments have drawn criticism from ANC MP Mandla Mandela and other traditional leaders.

The simmering feud between one of Nelson Mandela’s grandsons, Mandla Mandela, and abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is intensifying over Dalindyebo’s outspoken support for Israel.

The monarch, who recently hosted an Israeli delegation after visiting the Jewish state, has drawn sharp criticism from Mandela and other traditional leaders, who accuse him of making “delusional statements” and betraying South Africa’s pro-Palestine stance.

King’s public declarations spark backlash

The king made headlines and trended on social media after announcing his support for Israel and declaring US President Donald Trump as his ally.

At the same time, the monarch criticised China’s Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, warning South Africa against maintaining ties with Beijing and Moscow.

Mandela, who is an ANC MP, criticised Dalindyeba for supporting Israel.

He urged abaThembu chiefs and their subjects in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal – and traditional leaders – to distance themselves from Dalindyebo’s stance.

Mandela earlier threatened to ensure the king was dethroned, a view shared by other abaThembu traditional leaders, who believe Dalindyebo went overboard in inviting the Israeli delegation after his visit.

Family divisions within the Mandela lineage

Other Mandela relatives who visited Israel recently were Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela and Zaziwe Dlamini-Manaway.

Their tour of Israel sparked debate because it sharply contrasts with the pro-Palestine stance of Mandla Mandela, and their grandfather’s own position.

The two sisters said their visit was “eye-opening” and “life-changing” and was meant to show solidarity with victims of the 7 October, 2023, attacks and to understand Israel’s security realities.

A broader political pattern

Dalindyebo is not the first South African leader to visit Israel and return with strong pro-Israeli rhetoric and denouncing Palestine.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie and his deputy, Kenny Kunene, also visited and when Kunene came back, he declared Hamas as a terrorist group.

