Knives out for Didiza: MK Party support’s EFF’s proposed motion

The MK Party has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of attempting to delay the work of the Section 89 impeachment committee.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) says it wants the Speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza, removed from her position.

The party says it will support a motion of no confidence vote proposed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Both the EFF and the MK Party have accused Didiza of failing to challenge what they have described as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attempts to delay the work of parliament’s impeachment committee, which is investigating Ramaphosa’s conduct in relation to the robbery on his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

“Recent developments surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s court application to halt the implementation of the Constitutional Court judgment on the Section 89 impeachment process have raised serious concerns regarding the Speaker’s commitment to defending the institutional integrity and constitutional independence of Parliament.

“The Speaker’s decision not to actively oppose proceedings that seek to delay or frustrate Parliament’s constitutional obligations creates the perception that partisan political interests are being placed above Parliament’s oversight responsibilities,” said MKP spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu on Saturday.

Towing the party line

Mahlangu said Didiza appears to be more concerned with the power dynamics within the ANC than with preserving the integrity of parliament and its processes.

“The MK Party believes that the Speaker’s conduct has undermined public confidence in the impartiality of the Office and has weakened Parliament’s ability to hold the Executive accountable.

“At a time when South Africans expect robust constitutional governance, Parliament cannot be seen to be aligning itself with efforts that delay accountability and frustrate the work of Parliament.

“For these reasons, the MK Party will support the motion of no confidence and calls upon all Members of Parliament who are committed to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and the independence of Parliament to do the same,” said Mahlangu.

The dignity of parliament

He said it is critical for parliament not to appear to oppose a recent Constitutional Court judgement that paved the way for the formation of the impeachment committee that will interrogate Ramaphosa’s fitness to hold office.

“The Constitutional Court was unequivocal in directing that the impeachment process arising from the Phala Phala matter must proceed with urgency.

“Parliament, and particularly the Office of the Speaker, bears a constitutional duty to ensure that the National Assembly is able to execute its mandate without interference, favour or prejudice,” said Mahlangu.

He said the MK Party has formally entered the legal proceedings before the Western Cape High Court to oppose Ramaphosa’s attempt to interdict the Parliamentary Impeachment Committee from carrying out its mandate.

“The Party’s intervention underscores its commitment to ensuring that the Constitutional Court judgment is respected and implemented.

The matter has been enrolled for hearing on 15 and 16 July 2026.