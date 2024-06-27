Lesufi expected to announce Gauteng cabinet on Thursday

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday postponed the announcement of the provincial cabinet saying there were complex discussions

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed that an agreement has been reached with political parties to form his new executive and that a possible announcement of his executive could be expected on Thursday.

Lesufi on Sunday postponed the announcement of the Gauteng cabinet saying there were complex discussions as the Gauteng government was not under a majority party.

Agreement with GNU members

The Gauteng Premier told Power FM his executive is likely to be announced on Thursday.

“We are having early morning discussions with party leaders to compare notes and if they give us the go-ahead, we can do it (announcement) immediately.

“We have reached an agreement with those that want to be part of the government of provincial unity (GNU),” Lesufi said.

Disinformation and fake news

Earlier this week, Lesufi refuted claims which have been circulated in the public domain that he wanted to announce an African National Congress (ANC) cabinet where the party occupies all seven portfolios in Gauteng and the Democratic Alliance (DA) occupies only three positions.

“These are people who are not really part of the discussion. There has been disinformation and fake news that have been deliberately planted. When you enter into this kind of negotiations, there are people who are not honest and they are selective in leaking information to their favourite journalist in an event that paints a partner bad,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi said even though some political parties may not agree with the provincial GNU, “their interests must not be overlooked. They even represent certain voters,” he said.

National Cabinet announcement

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make a national cabinet announcement soon, paving the way for a Government of National Unity (GNU) executive to be installed by the end of the week.

South Africans, businesses and interested parties are waiting in anticipation for Ramaphosa to announce a new Cabinet after being re-elected and sworn into office last Wednesday.

It is understood that Ramaphosa is expected to also brief the ANC’s alliance partners before announcing his executive.

