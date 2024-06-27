DA reportedly threatens to leave GNU after Ramaphosa ‘changes cabinet deal’

The reportedly DA told Ramaphosa that he is does not abide by the initial offer, the agreement between the DA and ANC is off.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has had a lot to think about over the last few days. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

The deal between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) may be hanging by thread after the DA’s leadership resolved to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa that he must abide by the initial offer for Cabinet positions he made to the party on Tuesday.

News24 reports the DA told Ramaphosa that if he does not abide by the initial offer, the agreement between the DA and ANC is off.

Ramaphosa’s revised offer “not acceptable”

Ramaphosa, on Wednesday night, altered the terms of the offer, replacing an offer for the minister of trade, industry and competition with the minister of tourism.

This has reportedly angered the DA’s leadership and negotiating team, who are outraged at Ramaphosa backtracking on his offer after the DA accepted it.

It is understood, there is “unanimity” in the negotiating team and the broader leadership of the party that Ramaphosa’s revised offer is “not acceptable”, according to the publication.

While, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) is considered to be a key portfolio in the economic cluster, the tourism department does not have the same impact on economic policy or development, and despite its role in job creation, is not considered a headline economic portfolio.

Earlier, it was reported that Ramaphosa was expected to make a cabinet announcement soon, paving the way for the Government of National Unity (GNU) executive to be installed by the end of the week.

ALSO READ: Deal struck! But here’s why Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reveal could take a few more days

Cabinet

With the country waiting in anticipation for Ramaphosa to announce a new Cabinet the latest development could delay the announcement.

It is understood Ramaphosa called DA leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday night confirming that he will give the party six portfolios and seven deputies. The Inkatha Freedom Party will reportedly get three portfolios, while the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and GOOD party will get one each.

The DA initially had its eyes set on 11 Cabinet positions, their deputies and director-general portfolios; including a demand for the deputy president post.

ALSO READ: ‘ANC and DA reportedly strike deal, Ramaphosa to make Cabinet announcement’