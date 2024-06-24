Gauteng will have a new Cabinet before Wednesday, Lesufi says

Lesufi on Sunday postponed the announcement of the provincial Cabinet due to "complex discussions"

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed that he will have a new executive before Wednesday.

Lesufi on Sunday postponed the announcement of the Gauteng provincial Cabinet with no explanation given for the decision at the time.

The Gauteng Premier told 702 that the constitution of his cabinet is not only based on national negotiations but also on a provincial level.

Lesufi said there were complex discussions as the Gauteng government was not under a majority party.

“The fact is that there were two or three things that happened that needed to be clarified. But most importantly we needed to meaningfully engage those that have just joined the government of national unity that are part of our provincial government and their interests should be accommodated

“I was quite convinced that was a noble request and we then postponed the briefing. But we are impatient that we conclude this work as speedily as possible. We can’t have government not functioning beyond Wednesday. I really believe we should find something before Wednesday and conclude this matter,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi was referring to a new provincial Cabinet

ANC-DA positions: Lesufi on disinformation and fake news

Lesufi also refuted claims which have been circulated in the public domain that he wanted to announce an African National Congress (ANC) cabinet where the party occupies all seven portfolios in Gauteng and the Democratic Alliance (DA) occupies only three positions.

“These are people (rumour mongers) who are not really part of the discussion. There has been disinformation and fake news that have been deliberately planted. When you enter into this kind of negotiations, there are people who are not honest and they are selective in leaking information to their favourite journalist in an event that paints a partner bad.

“Therefore on that narrative, a certain political party is seen as arrogant, rigid, [and] not accepted which is not true. The mere fact that we speak about government of national unity, means we have accepted. What we must do, is smile together, not because we don’t want to work together, we must smile together because we have overcome challenges and that’s where we are, there’s no war, there’s no dispute about the results, except by one or two other political parties,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi even though some political parties may not agree with the GNU, “their interests must not be overlooked. They even represent certain voters,” Lesufi said.

Ramaphosa cabinet to be announced soon

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is also preparing to unveil a new Cabinet soon following his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last week.

There has been no indication by the Presidency when Ramaphosa will make the announcement.

