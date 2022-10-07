Lesufi reshuffles Gauteng’s Cabinet: Here are the new members

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Newly-elected Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi made some changes to his executive council on Friday.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety and Security Faith Mazibuko has once again been trusted with the department after being reappointed by Lesufi.

Lesufi did not make major changes to the previous administration after appointing only two new MECs.

Parks Tau has been replaced as Gauteng Economic Development and Agriculture MEC. Tasneem Motara will take over from him.

Matome Chiloane is the new Education MEC, Lesufi’s previous position.

Jacob Mamabolo, who was previously the province’s Transport MEC, will now oversee the provincial treasury.

According to Lesufi, the African National Congress (ANC) was intentional about appointing competent members and more women in the executive.

“The ANC was very firm on what kind of a team they want. They sent a strong message to the premier that there must be no compromise on competency and skills. There must be no compromise on gender parity, this is why the team has more women than men on the basis of the firm commitment that the ANC gave us. The ANC said we must appoint leadership that is beyond reproach, not attached to scandal, clear and does not have have questionable characteristics,” said Lesufi.

This is the new provincial Cabinet:

MEC of Health and Wellness is Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who is also ANC deputy chairperson. – “We need a senior leader in the ANC to be deployed there and take the responsibility of health on our behalf and within that context, we have appointed the deputy chairperson of the ANC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to be the new MEC for health and wellness. Another challenge in health is financial management, they’re going through difficulties in terms of goods that are overpriced and many other things that are not taking place, or taking place in a manner that is questionable. So she is a former MEC for health,” said Lesufi.

Department of Economic Development – MEC Tasneem Motara

Department of Safety and Security – MEC Faith Mazibuko

Department of Transport and Logistics – MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela

Department of Education – Matome Chiloane

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, eGovernment and Research and Development – MEC Mzikayifane Khumalo

Department of Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development – MEC Lebogang Maile

Department of Finance – MEC Jacob Mamabolo

Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation – MEC Morakane Mosupyoe

Department of Social Development – MEC Mbali Hlophe

Lesufi said his Cabinet will continue with the work done by the previous administration, including ensuring economic recovery and reconstruction.

“We want to accelerate the recovery part of it and the repositioning of the Gauteng economy,” he said.

His administration will also strengthen the immediate fight against crime, corruption, vandalism and lawlessness.

Changing the living conditions in the townships, informal settlements and hostels is also a top priority, he said.

