Ramaphosa pays tribute to ‘quiet heroine’ Louise Asmal

'The inhumane absurdity of apartheid denied the Asmals the right to live in South Africa as a couple in a criminalised “mixed marriage'

Human rights campaigner and co-founder of the Irish Anti-Apartheid Movement (IAAM) Louise Asmal has been described as a “quiet heroine” and stalwart who worked tirelessly to unite people from all walks of life.

Louise, who was the spouse of the late former minister of Higher Education Professor Kader Asmal, passed away last week after a long illness.

‘Veteran activist, researcher and administrator’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed “great sadness” on the passing of Louise, “a leader of the international campaign against apartheid”.

“Louise Asmal’s passing is made more poignant by the fact that this veteran activist, researcher and administrator has succumbed to extended illness in 2024 which is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Irish Anti-Apartheid Movement, which the Asmals co-founded.”

Ramaphosa has conveyed his sympathies Louise’s sons, Adam and Rafiq, and the broader family.

“The inhumane absurdity of apartheid which denied the Asmals the right to live in South Africa as a couple in a criminalised “mixed marriage” for decades, fuelled Louise’s commitment to our struggle and moved her to mobilise all sectors of Irish society and communities in the United Kingdom to oppose apartheid and shut down the undemocratic South Africa’s engagement with the world,” Ramaphosa said.

“We will celebrate Louise as a heroine and remain grateful for the imposing influence she exercised with unwavering activism, may her soul rest in peace,” the president said.

Tributes

Dr Mamphela Ramphele, chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust said Louise Asmal’s family should be “very proud of this modest, gracious, quiet heroine”.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation also extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Louise.

“Her dedication to equality, human rights, and cultural integration will continue to inspire South Africa and the world. Louise leaves behind a legacy of profound impact and unwavering commitment,” the Foundation said.

Kader Asmal

Louise’s husband, African National Congress (ANC) veteran Kader Asmal died at the age of 76 on June 2011.

Kader died in Constantiaberg Medi-Clinic in Cape Town after suffering a heart attack and slipping into a coma.

Kader, who was a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC), was a minister of Water Affairs and Forestry from 1994 and minister of Education in 1999.

He left Parliament and joined the University of Cape Town as a professor in the Faculty of Law in 2008.

