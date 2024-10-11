Limpopo department under fire for irregular appointments

The SIU's investigation targets procurement practices in Limpopo’s sport, art, and culture department amid claims of unfair and wasteful expenditure.

The SIU made the announcement on Friday which confirmed the investigation of the 2016/2017 financial year Mapungubwe Arts, Culture and Heritage Festival. Picture: @MapuArtsFest/X

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing allegations of financial misconduct and irregular appointments of security companies in the Limpopo department of sport, art, and culture.

The investigation will concentrate on the procurement of security services by the department that was allegedly not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective, leading to wasteful expenditure.

The SIU will also investigate alleged maladministration and losses suffered by the department in relation to the irregular appointment of staff in five districts: Waterberg, Sekhukhune Vhembe, Capricorn and Mopani in terms of circular 7 of 2016.

SIU investigation of department

Asset management, payments not due or owing and payments made by the department to entities for services allegedly not rendered in the 2016-17 financial year for the Mapungubwe Arts, Culture and Heritage Festival are some of the allegations to be investigated.

The proclamation, according to sources, also covered allegations of maladministration and unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between 1 January, 2011, and 4 October, 2024, as well as activities before 1 January, 2011.

Many supported the probe, with the DA in Limpopo first to fire the salvo.

“This investigation will reveal long-awaited information about a period where there had been suspicion and allegations of corrupt activities in the department,” the party’s spokesperson on sport, art and culture, Advocate Franco Marx, said.

“In fact, in 2017, a draft report of Limpopo’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) had recommended the provincial Treasury appoint a forensic investigation into all income and expenditure into the 2017 festival.”

Corruption and maladministration must be dealt with ASAP

All corruption and alleged maladministration in the department must be dealt with “as soon as possible”. The culprits must be brought to justice because the people of Limpopo deserve clean governance and ethical leadership, Marx said.

Departmental spokesperson Jermina Kaka did not answer calls but his MEC, Jerry Maseko, welcomed the investigations, saying his department will cooperate with the investigators.

