‘Humble’ cop faces court for alleged R10m fraud and murders

A Limpopo police officer faces six counts of murder and 17 fraud charges linked to an alleged R10 million insurance scam.

A police sergeant who was arrested yesterday on allegations of murder and insurance fraud of about R10 million is a humble person who has never showed any signs that she might have a lot of money, according to one of her colleagues.

The 43-year-old officer stationed at Senwabarwana police station in Limpopo, who is accused of murdering six community members and receiving about R10 million from the insurance payouts, is expected to appear in the Polokwane District Court today to face six counts of murder and about 17 charges of fraud.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday the colleague, who cannot be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media, said the suspect was always seen driving in her bakkie when coming to work.

Police officer arrested

“Even here at work she never caused any trouble. That is why we were shocked when she was arrested in the morning,” said the source.

“That is all I know about her. For more information, you can talk to her friends and people from her community of GaMatlala near Polokwane, because that is where she comes from.”

The cop was nabbed a few minutes after reporting for work at the station.

Speaking about the arrest, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said: “The arrest came as a result of a long investigation that started some months ago.

“The allegations include fraudulently benefiting from funeral, accidental and life policy covers from various banks and insurance companies. She took life policies and funeral covers in which she was registered as a beneficiary.”

She said the investigation was led by Captain Keshi Mabunda, who previously assisted in the arrest of the infamous killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu, who was found guilty of murdering people in order to benefit from insurance payouts.

Rosemary Ndlovu investigator

It is alleged that in her killing spree that started in 2019, the sergeant targeted mentally challenged and disabled people who were known to her.

According to the authorities, two more women were taken in for questioning and they reportedly turned state witnesses.

Two more women were arrested at GaMokgohloa and Sengatane, near Polokwane. It is alleged that the officer hired the two suspects to murder their former boyfriends so that they can get the insurance payouts.

David Bruce, a consultant on policing for the Institute for Security Studies, has welcomed the arrest. “It is good to see that the suspect and her alleged accomplices in this case have been arrested,” said Bruce.

“There are more than 27 000 murders in South Africa each year and many of them are not investigated very thoroughly.

“As a police officer, the suspect in these cases would have been aware that many murders in South Africa are not investigated in much detail, especially where there appear to be no leads at an early stage in the investigation.”

Officer used police knowlegde to advantage

So far, the known victims included Sydney Noko Montja, Joyce Tsela Malesa, Navel Kutumela, Maphari Ephraim Chosi, Jacob Petrus Seakamela and Phuthi Martin Mothata.

According to the Association for Savings and Investment SA, in the past two years, at least 8 931 insurance fraud and other related cases were recorded, amounting to a financial loss of about R77 million.