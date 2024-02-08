Limpopo government has 120 days to adhere to public protector’s directives

The Limpopo provincial government has only 120 days to implement remedial actions recommended in a public protector’s (PP) report on allegations of maladministration and improper conduct. The findings concern the recent appointments of child and youth care workers and team leaders by the department of social development. The wayward irregular appointments were made at the Polokwane Welfare Complex and the Mavambe Secure Care Centre. The Office of the Public Protector handed over the investigation report to premier Stan Mathabatha a fortnight ago. Appointment process did not align with the required standards Mathabatha said the PP’s investigations revealed that the appointment…

The findings concern the recent appointments of child and youth care workers and team leaders by the department of social development.

The wayward irregular appointments were made at the Polokwane Welfare Complex and the Mavambe Secure Care Centre.

The Office of the Public Protector handed over the investigation report to premier Stan Mathabatha a fortnight ago.

Appointment process did not align with the required standards

Mathabatha said the PP’s investigations revealed that the appointment process by the department did not align with the required standards – and that some individuals who were appointed did not meet the minimum requirements for their respective posts.

To many, this raised questions as to who from the department stood to benefit from such inaccuracies.

Others alleged that the contentious appointments had an element of cadre deployment, while others suspected allegations of nepotism.

In light of this, the PP’s office advised that the province be given time and space to implement its remedial actions within a period of 120 days.

Mathabatha’s spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said the provincial government would adhere to the PP’s directives.

Appointments took place between March and October 2020

He said the appointments took place between March and October 2020.

“The Limpopo provincial government is committed to ensuring that all its departments and entities adhere to the highest standard of public administration and services,” said Ramakuela.

The Citizen can reveal that the same department made headlines recently after companies belonging to a couple scored big in security tenders worth millions of rands due to questionable and alleged irregular appointments.

The companies were appointed to provide security services to several departmental institutions in the province’s five districts of Waterberg, Mopani, Sekhukhune, Vhembe and Capricorn.

At the time, Mathabatha’s office said it was investigating allegations of corruption around the appointments.