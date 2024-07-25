Limpopo man rapes teens, kills one and seriously injures the other

A 35-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly raping two teenage girls after giving them a lift.

The Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised the quick arrest of a man accused of raping two teens, killing the 13-year-old, and seriously injuring the 17-year-old.

On Sunday evening at Ga-Mokaba village in Mahwelereng, the two friends hitchhiked and accepted a lift from the driver in an unknown motor vehicle with one occupant at Moshate Cross at approximately 7 pm.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the driver dropped the girls off next to the Tshamahansi taxi rank and drove off.

Driver came back and forced teens into car

“Surprisingly, the same driver returned and stopped next to them, but this time, he produced a sharp object and forced them into the vehicle,” Ledwaba said.

The 35-year-old man took the victims to a nearby bush, where he allegedly raped the 13-year-old victim before strangling her. He then raped the 17-year-old victim and stabbed her with the sharp object multiple times before fleeing from the scene.

Ledwaba said the older victim, who was severely injured, managed to walk to a nearby village, where she was assisted by the community.

The perpetrator, who is allegedly a repeat sexual offender, was caught on Tuesday, July 23, after a well-planned tactical operation. During the arrest, the car that was used to commit the crime was seized.

Community played critical role in arrest

“The quick response and coordinated efforts of this team of members led to the arrest of the suspect within a short space of time, showcasing the dedication and commitment of our officers to bringing justice to the victims and their families,” said Hadebe.

The provincial commission also highlighted that the community and other stakeholders played a critical role in providing information that resulted in the prompt arrest.

The suspect appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate Court on Thursday to face charges of two counts of rape, murder, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The police’s investigations continue.