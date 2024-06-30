LIVE UPDATES: President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce his cabinet at 9pm

Follow the speculation, announcement and reactions to the cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his cabinet on Sunday evening.

After more than two weeks of negotiations, coalition partners in the Government of National Unity (GNU) have thrashed out deals to make up the executive.

While the ANC will have the most representatives in the cabinet, several departments are set to have non-ANC ministers.

Ramaphosa’s cabinet will be announced by the president at 9pm.

“The new national executive will constitute the [seventh] democratic administration as a Government of National Unity [GNU] comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024,” the Presidency said of the cabinet.

A coalition on a knife’s edge.

It comes at the end of a dramatic week where a stand-off and leaked letters threatened to collapse the GNU.

The DA was reportedly ready to walk away from the negotiating table after a reported U-turn by the ANC over the trade and industry portfolio.

The ANC also reportedly made a final offer of six Cabinet positions, but the DA then demanded two additional posts. After negotiations the DA is set to settle for six ministries and several deputy ministries.

No EFF and MK party in GNU

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), ActionSA and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party have declined the ANC‘s invitation to join the GNU.

On Saturday, the EFF expressed its desire to co-govern with the ANC, but only if the party excluded the DA and FF+.

The party’s secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini told ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, in a letter dated 29 June, that the EFF was proposing that a new agreement or statement of intent between the two parties be drawn up.