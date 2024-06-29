‘As long as DA, FF Plus aren’t included’: EFF urges ANC to abandon GNU, join forces

The EFF proposes that the two parties enter into a new agreement, with the ANC as leader of government.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has urged the ANC to form a new government without involving the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

In a letter sent to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Saturday, the EFF sought to provide clarity on its stance on the Government of National Unity (GNU) and working with the ANC.

The Red Berets have declined the ANC‘s invitation to join the GNU, citing its desire not work with the DA and FF+.

The party has since asked the ANC to abandon the GNU, which include the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Rise Mzansi, the United Democratic Movement (UDM), amid negotiations over Cabinet positions.

EFF proposal

In the letter EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini told Mbalula that the Red Berets were willing to participate in an ANC-led government along with other political parties, excluding those that represent “white supremacist agenda”.

Dlamini indicated that the EFF proposes that the two parties enter into a new agreement, with the ANC as leader of government “and not with other parties it may invite to government”.

He stated that the agreement should be aimed at addressing the problems faced by South Africa’s largest ethnic group as incapsulated in the Freedom Charter.

“The agreement must translate into provincial and municipal governments with the aim of government stability and accelerated quality service delivery,” the letter further reads.

The EFF secretary-general assured Mbalula that the party would not work with the DA in “any sphere of government to remove the ANC from power where it is elected as leader of the executive or legislature”.

“We are willing to participate in any executive as long as the DA and FF Plus are not included and affirm the principle that the president and or premiers have the prerogative to determine the composition of the executive after consultation with the EFF leadership.

“We are opposed to ‘sealed agreements’ wherein ministries and departments will not be accountable to the leader of the executive,” Dlamini continued.

EFF urges ANC not work with DA

Dlamini expressed the EFF’s desire to take up position at national level whether it be ministerial or deputy posts.

“We also are willing to take leadership in legislatures in the form of speaker or deputy speakers, and chairpersons of portfolio committees. We would like to state that we are not in the mission to pursue Cabinet positions for careerist purposes.

“We seek participation that will bring meaningful and historic change to the lives of the oppressed and the people of South Africa as a whole.”

He appealed to the ANC to consider the EFF’s proposal “in the interest of the broader liberation of the oppressed”.

“We conclusively advice that the ANC must not work or cogovern with the DA and FF Plus in the interest of its historic mission. This, the ANC must do, even if it believes that the EFF is not its preferred partner. This moment may not last forever,” Dlamini added.

Read the full letter below:

ANC on DA’s demands

Meanwhile, ANC’s parliamentary chief whip, Mdumiseni Ntuli, has stated that the DA is not holding the party hostage with its demands over the GNU.

This follows leaked letters between the ANC and DA, indicating that the two parties are struggling to reach an agreement on the allocation of Cabinet positions.

However, Ntuli insists that the DA’s demands are not hindering the finalisation of the process.

“We think that the letter of the president to John Steenhuisen, the leader of the DA, clearly articulates the position and the attitude of the ANC about how right from the inception, we have understood this arrangement we are entering into with various political parties,” Ntuli told SABC News.

