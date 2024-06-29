Zille on GNU ‘bickering’: No point going into government if you can’t make a difference

Amid the cabinet deadlock, former president Nelson Mandela's secretary Zelda la Grange lambasted the "bickering for power".

DA Federal Council Chair and coalition negotiator Helen Zille has hit back at criticism over her party’s handling of cabinet negotiations.

After securing just over 40% of the total vote in May’s general elections, the ANC teamed up with the DA and other political parties to form a Government of National Unity (GNU). After electing President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term, the coalition is now thrashing out his executive, or cabinet.

Negotiations reportedly reached a stalemate this week amid claims the DA made several heavy demands for positions. It was later reportedly given the Trade and Industry portfolio, only for it to be revoked and replaced by tourism after the ANC had meetings with other coalition partners.

‘Bickering for power’

“Every day that goes by without a Cabinet we sink deeper and deeper into our problems. While the bickering for power and position continues crime and poverty just increase. Settle now and get to work for goodness sake!” she wrote in a social media post.

‘No point going into government if you can’t make a difference’

Zille responded, defending the party‘s demands.

“It’s bizarre to describe serious negotiations about portfolios that can make a real impact on rescuing our country, as ‘bickering’.

“There is no point in going into government if you cannot make a difference where it matters,” she said.

She also took aim at critics who accused her of using condescending language, labelling them “professional offence-seekers”.

The accusation had also been levelled against Zille earlier in the week by Ramaphosa. In his response to a letter from Zille to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula about cabinet positions, the president said the party found the letter “offensive, condescending, and inconsistent with the Constitution.

IFP call for a resolution

Meanwhile, the ANC and DA’s coalition partner, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), said it was time for Ramaphosa to announce his cabinet.

“The work of governance must begin. We cannot remain in a holding pattern, when there is so much to be done.

“It is essential that the president – as the constitution allows him – be able to reach the stage of announcing the new Cabinet,” IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa said.