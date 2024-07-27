Malema: Call China to help rebuild Parliament quickly [VIDEO]

EFF leader says the project to rebuild Parliament would be sped up if SA reached out to China.

Smoke billows out of the National Assembly building after a fire at Parliament on 2 January 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

EFF leader Julius Malema says SA must use its “friendship” with China to get help with rebuilding Parliament.

A blaze in January 2022 left parts of the National Assembly and Old Assembly wing gutted. Two years later construction has yet to begin and is estimated to cost around R3 billion.

Speaking at an EFF Birthday celebration rally in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on Saturday Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa had promised smart cities and bullet trains but could not even deliver basic services.

He predicted the rebuilding of Parliament would take a decade under the current government.

“It took two years to remove rubble, not to build but to remove the rubble. It will take us 10 years to rebuild Parliament if the ANC continues”.

‘You have Chinese friends’

He said the project would be sped up if SA reached out to China.

“If you don’t have the capacity to build parliament quickly, and you have Chinese friends ask them to help.

He said China had proven its expertise when it built “two state-of-the-art hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“Why can’t we say to China; ‘Come rebuild this Parliament but you must work with our people to transfer skills to them. So that when you leave our people remain with the capacity to build their own country'”.

Move Parliament to Gauteng

EFF MP Omphile Maotwe this week complained that Parliament “still doesn’t have a plan for a temporary structure, whilst the rebuilding is taking place” and called for the legislature to be moved to Pretoria.

“We continue to call on Parliament to relocate to Tshwane in the capital city. The legislative and executive houses must be in one city, preferably Gauteng, which is much more accessible to the people across the country than the Cape.

… or a tent

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza suggested proceedings move to a giant tent in the meantime.

The marquee suggested was erected in Qunu, Eastern Cape, in 2013 for the memorial ceremony of former president Nelson Mandela.

Didiza said talks with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure over the plan were advanced.

“The minister has indicated that the dome is available and the department and parliament will meet again on Thursday to conclude this matter.

“Should we become successful, this temporary step will go a long way in ensuring that parliament undertakes its business effectively,” said Didiza.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa and Jarryd Westerdale