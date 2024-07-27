‘Orania belongs to us’ – Malema [VIDEO]

EFF leader Julius Malema claimed the ANC has "sold out" the people of South Africa.

EFF leader Julius Malema has once again pledged to build low-cost government housing in the Afrikaans-only town of Orania in the Northern Cape.

The party secured a single vote in the town in May’s election. In the 2019 national elections, the Red Berets got 21 votes or 3% of the total share at the Orania Volkskool voting station.

Addressing supporters at a Birthday celebration rally in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on Saturday Malema said the party had plans for the town when it takes over SA.

“Orania belongs to us. When we take over the Northern Cape and South Africa, we will build RDP houses in Orania and send our people to go stay there.

“Northern Cape is our land. It belongs to us. No one will sell the Northern Cape, not to the Boer or the colonisers. The Northern Cape will be returned to the hands of Africans.”

Malema had previously said that “RDP houses in Orania” were part of his party’s conditions for joining the government of national unity (GNU). It also demanded the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) be excluded from the coalition.

ANC leaders ‘sold out’

Malema said Zamani Saul was “breathing through the wind” and said EFF supporters had shown the premier that he was not in full control of the province.

“We said when we were formed 11 years ago we said the ANC would die a natural death. That death we are witnessing today.”

He also predicted the collapse of the GNU claiming the ANC had sold out the people of South Africa.

“Comrades, we are going to fight the GNU. The GNU is the enemy of our people. Ramaphosa is the enemy of our people. The ANC sold out the people of South Africa. That is why this GNU must fall.

“We must fight it everywhere. We must reject the GNU, ANC and DA. We want a government of the people … why is the ANC at the centre of destroying the unity of black people?”