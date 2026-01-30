Malema says EFF members can live in luxury and still fight against poverty

Malema called for the collapse of capitalism while also defending his privileged lifestyle

EFF leader Julius Malema defended his luxurious lifestyle while addressing a party gathering in Boksburg on Friday.

Malema has become known for his expensive taste in clothes, wearing brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton. There are reports that his property portfolio exceeds R20 million.

EFF members don’t need to be poor – Malema

But he told EFF members that they do not need to be poor to serve the poor.

“Despite the advantages we have in society, we continue to champion the struggle of the poorest of the poor because we know that our happiness is incomplete while those we love, the masses of our people, are suffering,” he said.

Malema has always maintained that he has done more for the poor than other politician. He has even defended his choice to live in the upmarket Hyde Park suburb, where many millionaires and influential people live.

The EFF leader used the ‘Fees Must Fall’ movement as an example. He said the students who protested did not have to be unregistered to fight for those who weren’t able to access universities.

“Even when they were privileged and registered students, they continued to fight for those who were unregistered because they love an African child,” he said.

‘Being a revolutionary is not about what car you drive’

Malema said that despite the privileges that he and his party members have, they know where they come from and still remain grounded.

“It is this EFF that fights for the in-sourcing of security guards and cleaners even though we as leaders do not have a history of occupying those roles. It is the EFF that fights against student debt. Even we as leaders can afford to pay for our education, we do this out of principle because being a revolutionary is about the content of your mind and not what clothes you wear or what cars you drive,” he said.

Malema said despite EFF leaders living a “better life”, they still understand poverty.

“The EFF remains the representative of the working class and the downtrodden and the forgotten masses of our people. It does not matter where we stay, it does not matter where we eat, our consciousness prevails over us because we are products of the poverty we want to defeat today.”

Malema calls for collapse of capitalism

Despite his flamboyant life, Malema called for the collapse of capitalism.

“For too long capitalism has been dominating the economic order of the world. As socialists, it is our duty in this moment to see the silver lining… as capitalism collapses, we are given an opportunity to usher in a new world order based on equality, prosperity for all and the return of the means of production into the hands of the people,” he said.

