Dirco declares Israeli chargé d’affaires persona non grata, gives him 72 hours to leave SA

Dirco accused Seidman of a series of violations that challenge South Africa’s sovereignty.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has declared Ariel Seidman, the chargé d’affaires at the Israeli Embassy, persona non grata. Dirco ordered him to leave the country within 72 hours after accusing him of a series of violations that challenge South Africa’s sovereignty.

It made the announcement on Friday.

Dirco cites ‘unacceptable challenges’

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said his department has informed the Israeli government of its decision.

“This decisive measure follows a series of unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice, which pose a direct challenge to South Africa’s sovereignty.

“These violations include the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms to launch insulting attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa, and a deliberate failure to inform Dirco of purported visits by senior Israeli officials,” Phiri said.

72 hours to leave

Phiri added that Seidman’s actions represent an abuse of diplomatic privilege and a breach of the Vienna Convention.

“They have systematically undermined the trust and protocols essential for bilateral relations. South Africa’s sovereignty and the dignity of its offices are inviolable. Mr Seidman is required to depart from the Republic within 72 hours.”

Phiri said Dirco has urged the Israeli government to ensure its future diplomatic conduct demonstrates respect for the Republic of South Africa and the established principles of international engagement.

Unofficial visits

It comes after officials from the Israeli embassy embarked on an unofficial visit this week to provincial institutions.

The visits, which included stops at health care facilities and Walter Sisulu University, occurred without the knowledge or consent of the provincial government. The meetings were facilitated by Abathembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

David Saranga from Israel’s Foreign Ministry led a delegation to Mthatha General Hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital to discuss ties with the top-ranked Sheba Medical Centre following Dalindyebo’s December 2025 trip to Israel.

Dalindyebo criticised

The monarch, who recently hosted an Israeli delegation after visiting the Jewish state, has drawn sharp criticism from Mandla Mandela and other traditional leaders, who accuse him of making “delusional statements” and betraying South Africa’s pro-Palestine stance.

The king made headlines and trended on social media after announcing his support for Israel and declaring US President Donald Trump as his ally.

