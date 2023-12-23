Many youth won’t vote – survey

A lecturer and a political analyst comment on a survey that found less than 20% of citizens aged between 18 and 19 are registered to vote.

Anew opinion poll ahead of next year’s elections has revealed a high level of youth disillusionment in voting – bordering on a rejection of politics – a phenomenon with serious implications for a constitutional democracy, political experts have warned.

The country holds its general elections next year. University of Pretoria politics lecturer Roland Henwood and independent political analyst Sandile Swana were commenting on the SA Voter Sentiment survey, which has found:

• a glaring gap in youth representation in the registered voter base, with less than 20% of South Africans aged between 18 and 19 and only 40% of the 20 to 29 age group being registered voters; and

• almost 7 million unregistered voters under 30 years and close to 11 million unregistered under 40 years of age – data underscoring “a substantial opportunity and highlights the urgent need to mobilise the youth vote”.

ALSO READ: Your future, your vote

The survey said the 2024 polls would play out in times deeply troubled by an unrelenting energy crisis, sustained high inflation, high crime rate, soaring unemployment, rampant corruption and water scarcity – 30 years since the country’s first democratic election.

“Youth voter registration apathy, is borne out by historical trends in past elections, where we have seen older people voting in higher proportion, compared to younger people,” Henwood said.

“This is supported by research showing that younger people are more disillusioned and less interested in politics – not thinking it is going to make a difference in their lives.

“While they understand politics, young people have resolved not to be part of old-style engagements, with elections not forming part of their list of priorities.

“What is positive is that we have seen an increase in a number of people registering to vote and engaging.”

ALSO READ: Glad tidings as ANC splits apart before election

Henwood said the anomaly SA faced was that “young people are engaged in politics at activism level, but not in elections”.

“They do not see the value or importance and do not trust the process.

“Over-reliance on the IEC (Electoral Commission of SA) to do something about youth vote mobilisation, is unfair and unrealistic.

“Political parties must do something about this – by going out of the comfort zones of their youth wings.

“Civil society organisations and churches, should assist in driving the message of a civic duty in participating in elections,” said Henwood.

Swana said that the South African youth, especially after 2008, “have struggled to get anything that will make their lives better”.

“Some have already graduated, with impressive degrees in econometrics, mathematics, geology, electrical engineering and N6 artisans – but are unable to find jobs,” Swana said.

ALSO READ: ANC, now is the time for action, not visions

“If there was a direct connection between voting, jobs, housing and getting a better life, certainly there would be higher participation, because people can see the direct connection between their day-to-day life and voting.

“The problem you have going into the next elections is that you need a voice that will sound like that of Steve Biko or Tsietsi Mashinini – to activate the youth of this country once more.

“With the numbers that they have, the youth of South Africa can decide which way an election should go.

“All they need is a believable and credible voice that will tell them to go and vote,” Swana said

ALSO READ: DR Congo goes to the polls amid conflict in east