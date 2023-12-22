Your future, your vote

Apathetic youth are urged to rise above nonchalance. Your vote is the key to shaping a future you want to see.

Just like the famous video of last year with Oarabile and Thato (Satan) “hello, I come back”, it’s time for a rallying cry to break free from the chains of nonchalance as the impending elections cast their shadow over our horizon.

I know I’m preaching to the choir, but over the last few months social media platform X has made me realise that while there’s nothing wrong with being indifferent, casual, unconcerned, detached or unaffected, it comes with not complaining about the state of our country and this pocket-crippling economy.

So I want to one last time encourage all of us to go out and exercise our voting rights. Like my uncle would say: “The stage is set, the spotlight is on you, and the script demands your participation.”

Why, you ask? Because, dear young souls, the time for nonchalance is over and your vote is the key to shaping the future you want to see.

Cliché right? But seriously, gone are the days when you could gracefully bow out of political debates with a nonchalant shrug and a casual “I’m not really into politics”.

I’ve realised how easy it is to succumb to the belief that individual voices don’t matter; that the political machinery will trudge along regardless of your input.

However, it’s precisely this mindset that perpetuates a system where the youth are left underrepresented and their concerns overlooked.

From doing what’s right, understanding worldly politics and speaking out really takes away the power from those who don’t know what to do with it and possibly places it in the right hands.

Think of your vote as a power tool – a tool that can shape policies, influence decisions, and redefine the narrative of your nation.

In the hands of the young, this tool becomes a force to be reckoned with. Your concerns about the environment, education, job opportunities, and social justice can transform into tangible actions when you take a stand at the ballot box.

Again cliché… But we need different leaders; people who understand the current struggle. The world is changing, and it’s our generation that will live with the consequences of today’s choices.

By participating in the electoral process, you ensure that your vision for the future isn’t a mere spectator in the political theatre.

Your vote is a beacon of hope, a declaration that you are engaged and ready to shape your destiny. The issues at stake are not abstract concepts; they’re the threads that weave the fabric of your everyday life.

As the elections loom, consider this an invitation to step into the arena of civic responsibility. Your vote is your voice, and it deserves to be heard. We cannot keep complaining about racism.

We cannot always be shocked at the unemployment stats and leaders who are shocked by what happens right under their noses.

I cannot keep complaining about a 71-yearold grandfather in parliament falling asleep while a 20-something one is sleeping on the streets and succumbing to nyaope.

In the spirit of ubuntu, the African philosophy emphasising interconnectedness and shared humanity, it’s evident in the neighbour who lends a helping hand during tough times, the youth advocating for change, and the local businesses fostering community growth.

Embrace yur vote to make a difference; to be the architects of your own future. Your vote is not just a mark on a ballot; it’s a pledge, a commitment to the kind of world you want to inherit.