8 Aug 2024

03:52 pm

At least eight MPs to lose R1.27m salary after MK party dismissal

The reasons for revoking the party membership of the eight MPs are unclear.

uMkhonto weSizwe party Parliament

Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

On yet another dramatic day for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, at least eight members of parliament (MPs) will have to forfeit their R1.27 million annual salary after being fired.

Other reports suggest that up to 20 members have been dismissed by the MK party.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed she received correspondence from MK party chief whip, Sihle Ngubane, informing her of replacements in the party’s parliamentary caucus.

Ngubane stated in a letter that the MK party was filling eight vacancies from the party’s KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) list due to the “loss of membership” of other members.

ALSO READ: ‘Zuma show is a cult’ – Experts say MK party is ‘spaza shop’ with dictator firing members

The letter to Parliament did not give reasons for the dismissals.

Section 47(3)(c) of the Constitution states that “a person loses membership of the National Assembly if that person ceases to be a member of the party that nominated that person as a member
of the assembly”.

The dismissals occurred just days after the party, for the second time, removed Arthur Zwane from his role as secretary-general of the MK party.

The Citizen has reached out to the MK party and Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo for comment.

