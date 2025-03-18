MK party makes several new changes in parliamentary whippery

Jacob Zuma’s party said the changes have been made to strengthen the whippery.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party deputy president John Hlophe during anniversary rally at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Elias Mbuwane

The MK party has made several new changes in its parliamentary whippery, appointing nine new whips, seven of whom are women.

Jacob Zuma’s party said the changes have been made to strengthen the whippery.

“Parliamentary Caucus guided by the party leader in Parliament, Dr. Mandlakayise (John) Hlophe, has, after careful consideration, made changes in the whippery.

ALSO READ: Adv Dali Mpofu gets top MK party provincial job: Here are some of the other leadership changes

“This is a critical and bold step towards inclusivity and recognising the important role women play in caucus. There is no better and fitting time to make such changes than during International Women’s Month,” the party said.

New appointees

The MK party made the following changes.

Carol Mafagane as a Whip for the Social Services Cluster, deputised by Mpume Gasa.

Colleen Makhubele has been appointed as the Whip for Communications deputised Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Wesley Douglas will now be deputised by Saira Abader in the Peace and Security Cluster.

Brian Molefe will be deputised by Kwenzo Madlala in the Economics Cluster.

Des Van Rooyen will be deputised by Pinky Mngadi in the Governance Cluster.

Siyabonga Gama will be deputised by Thembinkosi Mjadu in the Economics Cluster.

Visvin Reddy will be deputised by Gugu Mchunu.

David Skosana will be deputised by Sibonelo Nomvalo.

Oversight Whip Muzi Ntshingila will be deputised by Mariam Muhammad.

The MK party congratulated the new employees.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations and unwavering support to the newly appointed Whips and Deputy Whips as they take up the mantle of leadership and advance our collective efforts in the ongoing struggle for the complete emancipation of our people,” the party said.

National High Command

Last month, Advocate Dali Mpofu was appointed to lead the MK party’s National High Command (NHC) in the Eastern Cape.

MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu made the announcement on Monday at a presentation given in Sandton.

The NHC was formed to cut through the “political confusion” caused by the government of national unity and create a solid platform for convincing South Africans of their leadership credentials.

Shivambu said the party would pursue an “alternate composition” of government at national and provincial level, while pushing to be “reconstituted” into KwaZulu-Natal leadership structures.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

ALSO READ: WATCH: Zuma-Sambudla ‘cannot be treated differently even if Zuma is her father’ – Mpofu