MK party dispels alleged physical dispute between Hlophe and Manyi

The MK Party has denied reports of an alleged dispute between the party’s deputy president, John Hlophe, who is the parliamentary caucus leader, and its chief whip, Mzwanele Manyi, with allegations that things became physical between the duo.

Hlophe recently raised eyebrows after dedicating his entire State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate reply in Parliament on Tuesday to praising MK party leader Jacob Zuma, including hailing him as the “best president ever”.

Zuma unhappy

However, Zuma was unhappy with the speeches delivered by MK Party MPs and confronted Hlophe about his speech.

The situation became heated between Manyi and Hlophe during the party’s meeting on Wednesday when the former judge learnt from Zuma that he had nothing to do with the speech.

Alleged altercation

Hlophe allegedly felt betrayed by the speech Manyi gave him during the Parliamentary caucus meeting with sources alleging that things got physical between the duo.

“He grabbed Manyi by the neck and asked him why he had betrayed him like that. He also shared some very strong words with him, an insider told News24.

‘Disinformation’

In a statement, MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela condemned the “deliberate spread of misinformation” regarding an alleged dispute between Hlophe and Manyi.

“We have observed that there are certain sponsored ghost X social media accounts and sections of the mainstream media, notably the notorious News24, that have irresponsibly circulated false claims, including an outright fabrication of a supposed “physical altercation”, between the two leaders in Parliament.

“We categorically state that these allegations are entirely baseless. It is disingenuous to characterise internal party discussions as a “fight,” let alone a physical confrontation. Such distortions serve only to mislead the public and undermine the MK Party’s credibility and our principles of discipline,” Ndhlela said.

‘Disappointment’

Ndhlela also expressed the party’s disappointment in the SABC.

“We are particularly disappointed in the SABC, an entire public broadcaster, for recklessly amplifying this false narrative.

“MK Party wants to state that, against the wishes of those who fear the power of the MK Party and attempt to drive a wedge amongst our leadership, we remain united and steadfast in our mission to serve the people of South Africa,” Ndhlela said.

