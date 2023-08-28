‘Sabotage!’- Mashaba on ActionSA withdrawing motion against Joburg mayor Gwamanda

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has explained why his party has withdrawn a motion of no confidence in Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo...

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivers the State of the City Address at the Johannesburg council chambers in Braamfontein, 6 June 2023. Pic Neil McCartney

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has explained why his party has withdrawn a motion of no confidence in Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, claiming sabotage.

The motion of no confidence in Gwamanda is meant to happen in a council meeting this week.

Mashaba told The Citizen his party took a decision to withdraw the motion due to a lack of support.

“The reason why we’ve decided to withdraw it is because the DA has come out with a very ridiculous, unsensational, irrational decision to sabotage our motion.

“We put our motion six weeks before the multi-party charter was signed and precisely because the mayor is facing serious allegations of criminality. That motion was served last month and the Speaker refused it,” Mashaba said.

Informed DA

Manaba said Action SA informed the DA before the Moonshot pact agreement about the motion of no confidence in Gwamanda.

“When we had that charter meeting we did inform the DA about this and ask for their support in this regard and we informed John Steenhuisen we wanted to get the support of the support of the PA and would he allow us in this regard.

“He said we could have the discussion with PA but this would be subject to him getting approval from his federal council and he will get his Gauteng team to engage us,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said series of meetings between ActionSA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus and the PA failed to garner support from the DA to allow the motion against Gwamanda to succeed.

