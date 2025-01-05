Politics

By Itumeleng Mafisa

5 Jan 2025

02:25 pm

Mashaba says politicians deserve to be paid well, but only those that work hard and do not steal

Mashaba says Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya deserves to be paid more.

ActionSA-Mashaba-Politicians

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Michel Bega

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says politicians who work hard should be “well rewarded” for it.

Mashaba told The Citizen on Sunday that he is impressed with the work the new mayor of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, is doing and that she deserves more money.

Do politicians need more money?

“Politicians never have rest. They work seven days a week and do not have much of a holiday unlike if they were employed in the private sector,” he said.

Mashaba said politicians who perform well should be rewarded to ensure they stay in public service.

“We should only reward those that work hard and do not steal from the public purse.”

ALSO READ: Mashaba says he gave ANC a chance because it has been ‘humbled’

He said although public service is more of a calling than a regular job, politicians should also earn a decent living.

“How do we expect them to feed their families and help their communities if we do not pay them well?”

No salary from ActionSA

Despite these views, Mashaba said he does not receive a salary as the president of ActionSA.

“My family is funding the party and I do not need to get a salary from the party because that money could be put to better use providing resources for the party,” he said.

He said he would continue funding the party, even if he is no longer the president of ActionSA.

The party has not had an elective conference since it was formed.

But Mashaba said the party will hold an elective conference as soon as some administrative issues are sorted.

“I will continue funding the party, even if I step down as president, as long as they stick to the core values of the party.”

He said even if he were to die, he had ensured that the party continues to receive funding as long as it does not deviate from its founding values.

ALSO READ: 2024 sees rise of smaller parties in political landscape

