SA’s ministers, MPs now wealthier after Ramaphosa approves salary hikes a day before elections

President Ramaphosa's approval was officially confirmed with the publication of a notice in the government gazette.

A general view of MPs at the Cape Town City Hall on 22 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases for public office bearers for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Ramapohosa signed off the 2.5% hike for ministers, deputy ministers, members of Parliament (MPs), premiers and members of the provincial legislatures on 28 May, a day before South Africa went to the polls to cast their vote.

The president’s approval was officially confirmed with the publication of a notice in the government gazette on 5 June.

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers recommended the implemented increase after considering factors such as inflation, fiscal affordability and the wage bill, among others.

ALSO READ: Date of president’s inauguration will be announced, says Ntshavheni

According to the Presidency, the total annual package will include a basic salary component equal to 60% of the total, which constitutes the pensionable salary.

The remuneration package will also include R120 000 per annum, included in the basic salary. This equates to a monthly allowance of R10 000.

Additionally, the package includes an employer’s pension benefit contribution equal to 22.5% of the pensionable salary, along with a flexible portion for the remaining amount of the total.

The salary increases will take effect retroactively from 1 April 2024.

How much will ministers and MPs earn?

The income hike will now see South Africa’s deputy president receiving R3.16 million annually.

Cabinet ministers will also be wealthier, with the president granting them an increase to R2.69 million a year.

Deputy ministers’ salaries rose to R2.22 million.

The new speaker of the National Assembly’s salary increased to R3.16 million, matching the salary of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson.

The National Assembly deputy speaker and NCOP deputy chairperson will each receive R2.2 million, while the house chair of chairs will earn R2.1 million.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen’s salary, as leader of the main opposition, increased to R1.79 million.

READ MORE: SA enters era of coalition politics, analysts warn

Other minority leaders, including Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, saw their salaries rise to R1.5 million.

The salary of the chief whip of the majority party jumped to R1.79 million, while the chief whip of the largest minority party saw an increase to R1.5 million.

The chairperson of parliamentary committees will receive R1.67 million.

Ordinary MPs and permanent delegates of the NCOP will each earn R1.27 million annually.

Meanwhile, premiers of all nine provinces will receive R2.53 million.

MECs, appointed by the premiers, will be paid R2.215 million, and members of provincial legislatures will earn R1.23 million.

National Assembly lists

On Thursday, the secretary to parliament, Xolile George, is set to receive the list of members who will go to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures following this year’s election.

Chief Justice Zondo will officially receive the lists from Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chairperson Mosotho Moepya.

The MPs will be sworn in at the first sitting of the National Assembly, the date of which has yet to be determined by Zondo.

At the first sitting, the president will also be elected.

For the first sitting of the NCOP to take place, each of the provincial legislatures must have held their first sittings and swearing-in of members of the provincial legislatures.

NOW READ: Zondo gazettes rules: Here’s how first National Assembly sitting will choose SA’s president