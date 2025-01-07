Cost-saving mechanism? – Steenhuisen admits to using R2.8m blue lights fitted cars after Toyota video

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on 31 May 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen is facing criticism after conceding to using blue lights fitted luxury SUVs valued at nearly R3 million for his security detail.

On 1 November, Steenhuisen was seen travelling in a Toyota Corolla Cross instead of a luxury vehicle following a national executive meeting in Limpopo.

When questioned by a journalist in a social media video about his modest transportation choice, the minister responded, “It’s a cost-saving mechanism. More money will be spent on citizens and not on politicians.”

Cars fitted with blue lights: Steenhuisen

However, in a parliamentary question, ActionSA’s leader Athol Trollip asked Steenhuisen about the modes of transport used for his official duties, referencing the video.

Trollip also asked for details on the cost and number of vehicles, whether they were fitted with blue lights, and if alternative transportation arrangements were used.

Steenhuisen disclosed that he has three vehicles fitted with blue lights as part of his ministerial perks in the government of national unity (GNU) Cabinet.

“The modes of transport used by the minister of Agriculture for official duties are departmental-owned executive vehicles and air transport.

“Yes, all the executive vehicles are fitted with blue lights and the appropriate signalling systems,” he stated.

No alternative high-security transport measures

The minister justified the use of blue lights, citing Section 58(3) of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA), which allows for the use of sirens and specialised lamps by officers from the South African Police Service (Saps).

“The VIP protection officers are appointed under the South African Police Act and execute their duties, which include but are not limited to the transportation of executives, with the official vehicles provided and fitted for the purpose.

“The guide for members of the executive, as approved by the president, which is the current policy document under which executive vehicles are procured, came into effect on 13 April 2022.”

Steenhuisen clarified that no alternative high-security transport measures were in place.

He further disclosed the vehicles allocated to him: a 2018 Audi Q7, a 2019 Toyota Prado, and a 2020 BMW X5.

“The executive fleet allocated to the ministry consists of three vehicles. The combined purchase price of the three vehicles is R2 806 906.30.”

ActionSA slams Steenhuisen over blue lights cars

ActionSA MP Dereleen James responded to Steenhuisen’s revelations, highlighting a contradiction with Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille’s public claims that no DA minister would use blue lights.

“While Steenhuisen tried to project the image of travelling in a modest Toyota Cross, his own reply reveals that he actually enjoys the comfort of a fleet of three blue-light luxury SUVs,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

James further criticised the costly lifestyles of government officials amid South Africa’s socio-economic challenges.

“While certainly not unique to Steenhuisen, this is emblematic of the extravagant luxury afforded to ministers, where parking lots, such as those of Parliament, resemble luxury vehicle showrooms rather than institutions focused on prioritising the work of the people of South Africa.”

She expressed concern over “hollow claims of standing against wasteful expenditure and the abuse of state resources,” suggesting the GNU was a politically convenient alliance between the ANC and DA, focused on dividing cabinet positions and perks rather than genuine reform.

James added that while Saps struggled to equip police stations with basic vehicles and, therefore, limiting the police’s ability to combat rising violent crime, “the bloated billion-rand Cabinet lives in a bubble of luxury and security — paid for by the very taxpayers who are being forced to tighten their belts”.