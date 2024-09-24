Mashatile calls for collaboration to preserve historical sites amid extreme weather conditions

On Tuesday, the KwaZulu-Natal government issued a flooding warning in parts of the province due to melting snow.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for collaboration between different sectors of society and the South African Heritage Resource Agency to help identify and protect heritage resources.

Mashatile addressed the Heritage Day celebrations at Mqheleng Stadium in Ficksburg on Tuesday.

The deputy president emphasised the need to protect the country’s heritage from neglect and threats such as natural disasters, urbanisation, globalisation and developments that pose challenges to the preservation most treasured landmarks, artefacts and traditions.

ALSO READ: ‘They are late’ – Limpopo residents tired of politicians’ promises as Mashatile visits Giyani water project

“All communities from the Free State Province, including Ficksburg, have the responsibility to protect and preserve historical sites like the Old Prison Cells and the General Fick Museum,” said Mashatile.

“We must educate young people about the significance of such sites because they are an important part of who we are and where we come from.

“We must recognise the value of heritage conservation not just for conserving the past but also for moulding our future. Our heritage is more than simply a collection of artefacts from the past; it shapes who we are as a people and where we are heading towards as a country.”

Severe weather alerts

Mashatile’s call follows severe weather experienced in parts of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Free State, where at least two people lost their lives in the snowstorm.

On Tuesday, the KwaZulu-Natal government issued a flooding warning in parts of the province due to melting snow.

READ MORE: Snowmelt flooding: Melting snow triggers flood warning in KZN

“In celebrating our heritage, we must be alive to the impact of climate change on not only our wellbeing, but also on our culture,” said Mashatile.

“Extreme weather conditions such as those witnessed over the past few days affect some of our cultural and heritage sites, therefore undermining our national goals to protect and preserve our culture for generations to come.”

NATJoints on standby amid severe weather conditions

Mashatile commended the provinces that were impacted for their prompt activation of their disaster response structures.

Response teams led by NATJOINTS remain on standby to respond to any eventualities, and continue to assist affected communities, said the deputy president.

ALSO READ: Inside Tshwane’s disused Women’s Living Heritage Monument [PHOTOS]

“Even while these teams are committed to helping and saving those in need, we nonetheless ask that our people exercise caution and pay close attention to any warnings issued by the South African Weather Service,” said Mashatile.

“These meteorological conditions emphasise even more how important it is to increase our investments in technology that may improve weather predictions.

“We can save lives by providing early warnings of storms, heat waves, and disasters. Our sincere condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones.”

He further called on the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture to explore policy considerations concerning the impact of climate change on the country’s historical heritage.

ALSO READ: Mashatile ‘in good health,’ but who is the ‘second lady’?

The department should also provide direction on how best the country can preserve its national identity amid multiple global challenges.