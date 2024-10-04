Politics

4 Oct 2024

09:31 am

Former Premier Willies Mchunu ditches ANC

Mchunu believes he can no longer add value to the party "due to its current political trajectory".

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / Africa News Agency (ANA)

Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Willies Mchunu has resigned from the African National Congress (ANC)

It is reported that Mchunu believes he can no longer add value to the party “due to its current political trajectory”.

In a statement addressed to the Ward 33 branch secretary in eThekwini, Mchunu refers to a message he had written to some ANC leaders on his views on the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) that was formed following the May 29 elections, according to the SABC

In light of this, he refers to what he terms as destructive criticism levelled against him for raising a view on party matters.

‘Not adding value’

Mchunu goes on to say that after analysing the current political trajectory of the ANC, he is no longer adding value to the life of the party.

Mchunu said he has lost hope in the ANC’s commitment to pursue the National Democratic Revolution in the interest of the working class and the poor.

This is a developing story

African National Congress (ANC)

