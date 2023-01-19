Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
19 Jan 2023
5:30 am
Politics

Mathabatha faces revolt amid claims of ‘betrayal’ at December conference

Alex Japho Matlala

'He must not dare try to speak at both events or else.'

Mathabatha faces revolt amid claims of ‘betrayal’ at December conference
President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Stan Mathabatha during the party's Limpopo provincial conference on 24 June 2018 in Polokwane. Picture: Gallo Images
Is Limpopo ANC provincial chair Stan Mathabatha, who doubles up as the province's premier, the right person to deliver the party's provincial January 8 Statement and the subsequent state of the province address (Sopa) this year, observers are asking. According to the ANC in Limpopo, the province has planned its provincial January 8 Statement in the first week of February in the Waterberg region. This will be followed by the Sopa and the provincial government will unveil its yearly plan and programmes for the year ahead, as well as reflecting on the province's success and flops since the last Sopa....

