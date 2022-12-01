Mathabatha to take election campaign to KwaZulu-Natal

Alex Japho Matlala

Limpopo ANC provincial chair Stan Mathabatha will take his election campaign to KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

ANC Limpopo provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) was informed on Monday that Mathabatha will run his election campaign from Limpopo this weekend.

‘Overwhelming’ nominations

Mathabatha has received overwhelming nominations from party branches in Limpopo to contest in the party’s 55th national elective conference in Johannesburg from 16-20 December.

The nominations, coming from more than 450 ANC branches throughout the province’s five regions, rallied behind Mathabatha for the position of ANC national chair. Mathabatha walloped his two contenders, Gwede Mantashe and David Masondo, who are vying for the same position during the nomination process.

ALSO READ: Limpopo premier praised and criticised for Cabinet reshuffle

He received 1 492 nominations while Mantashe and Masondo got 979 and 502 respectively. Mathabatha’s history of good political leadership earned him support from two influential provinces – KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

But for Mathabatha to win the election at the comference he will have to convince all those who nominated him not to change the election mandate at the conference.

Limpopo ANC provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said the Monday PEC meeting was to note the outcomes of the ANC Limpopo consolidated branch general meetings (BGMs) on leadership.

“During BGM’s, the majority of our branches nominated Cyril Ramaphosa for ANC president, Paul Mashatile for deputy president, Mdumiseni Ntuli for secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane for deputy secretary-general and Bejani Chauke for treasurer general,” said Machaka.

He confirmed the PEC was informed Mathabatha had appointed current party provincial secretary, Reuben Madadzhe, as his provincial election campaign manager.

NOW READ: Mathabatha’s reshuffle is to secure top job at December ANC conference, says Bolsheviks Party

More details to follow

He also confirmed Mathabatha would be taking his election campaign to KZN this weekend. “It is not yet clear which day the campaign will take place, but it will be at the weekend. I may also not tell now where the campaign will take place. We will revert to you as and when more information becomes available.” he said.