Mbalula launches probe into Limpopo ANC election irregularities

A five-member team has been appointed to probe complaints of bogus delegates and vote rigging in key Limpopo regions.

The office of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is investigating allegations of irregularities in three of the four ANC Limpopo regional elective conferences.

The outcome of the investigations may have serious ramifications, including chances of rerunning conferences, disciplinary hearings or, at worst, dismissals.

Mbalula appoints task team

Mbalula was in Polokwane at the weekend, where he met the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) and appointed a task team to probe the allegations.

The team is led by Noxolo Kiviet and four other members. Kiviet and her team are expected to conclude the investigations, which started in earnest on Monday, within two weeks.

Limpopo has five ANC regions – Norman Mashabane with 129 branches, Vhembe with 127, Sekhukhune 118, Peter Mokaba 113 and Waterburg 82.

The team will investigate Vhembe, Peter Mokaba and Norman Mashabane. The conference in the Sekhukhune region was concluded with little fractures, which were resolved after a court battle.

The conference in the Waterberg region will take place sometime after spring.

ALSO READ: ANC urged to fast-track dispute resolution in Limpopo

Investigation process

The Citizen understands the team will invite all branches and delegates who sent complaints to Luthuli House to give an account of their worries.

Among many other problems, the team will investigate allegations of bogus delegates, vote rigging and disputes.

ANC Limpopo spokesperson Mathole Jimmy Machaka said the national leadership had received complains or disputes relating to Peter Mokaba regional conference and Norman Mashabane and Vhembe.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations, the leadership of the ANC assembled a team of five comrades to investigate the brouhaha. The team was given only two weeks to investigate,” said Machaka.

“Upon conclusion, it will table the outcome of their investigations and hand over the report to the office of secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, the ANC working committee and the ANC’s national executive committee for a decision.”

Limpopo legislature list ‘tampered with’

Asked to comment on allegations that the ANC Limpopo list to the legislature had caused a rift between some ANC bigwigs and members in the province, Machaka confirmed the matter formed part of the discussions with Mbalula on Friday.

“The ANC has confirmed that the ANC Limpopo legislature list was tampered with. However, such a blame was as a result of the election agency during the capturing process,” he said.

NOW READ: ‘I want to be with the people’: Limpopo mayor resigns