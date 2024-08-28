Mayor Brink’s plea to save Tshwane: ‘We want to save this marriage’

The DA tried negotiating with the ANC to keep the City of Tshwane.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink says he is willing to save ActionSA’s marriage with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other coalition partners in the City of Tshwane.

Brink and other signatories to the Multi-Party-Charter held a press briefing on Wednesday about the latest developments in the City.

On Friday, Brink faces a motion of no confidence from the African National Congress (ANC) in council. There were concerns that ActionSA could vote with the ANC.

No divorce yet

“No, we are not working on a Plan B. There has been no clear indication, there has been no notice, there has been no divorce papers,” he said.

ALSO READ: Could Tshwane be the next municipality to have an ANC mayor? Lesufi reveals plans to take back Tshwane

“We want to save this marriage,” Brinks added.

He said he has been trying to reach out to the leadership of ActionSA for reassurance about their posture.

ALSO READ: Tumultuous year for a beleaguered City of Tshwane

“What concerns me is the unavailability of the leadership to meet me,” he said.

Brink had this message for the national leadership of ActionSA: “Let’s meet, let’s hear what the grievances are, let’s hear what you want. but let’s try and keep this coalition.”

Brink said the DA had also approached the ANC to draft a working arrangement that would preserve the current DA-led administration.

“I think it would be a good thing if we could establish a stability agreement. There has been no discussion about ending this coalition and bringing another coalition partner,” he said.

However, he said his fear was that if the current DA-led coalition is removed, this could make way for an ActionSA-ANC coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“For them to form an alternative government, they would have to include the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) into government, the anti-constitutionalist, anti-nonracial party. The party implicated in the looting of VBS Bank,” he said.

ActionSA responds

Meanwhile, in a statement sent on Wednesday ActionSA said it had noted the press briefing by its coalition partners in the City of Tshwane.

“We wish to indicate that we are currently reviewing our position within the multi-party coalition and, as such, have declined the invitation from the Coalition Management Committee to attend the press conference,” the party said.

The party said it would engage with the DA and its partners through its coalition framework.