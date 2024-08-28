Removing the government of Tshwane could not be the best option, says IRR

The ANC in Gauteng had revealed that there are discussions to take back the City of Tshwane from the DA-led coalition.

The Institute of Race Relations doesn’t believe that removing the current government in the City of Tshwane may be in the best interests of residents.

In a statement, IRR’s campaign manager Marius Roodt said the City of Tshwane has shown stability unlike municipalities like Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

“It is not clear that helping to vote out the current mayor and government in Tshwane will be in the best interests of the people of Tshwane. The city has been significantly more stable than Johannesburg and has had ActionSA members in senior positions, notably the deputy mayor,” Roodt said.

Roodt said he noted the new working relationship between ActionSA and the ANC in Johannesburg.

Political change in Gauteng municipalities

This working relationship was expected to spread to other municipalities in Gauteng as announced by ActionSA president Herman Mashaba.

“Will changing the current governing arrangements in Tshwane help residents and put them first? That question should guide political decision-making. It is in the interests of political parties to do so because the answer will determine their success in the 2026 local government elections,” he said.

The DA said it prides itself in the City of Tshwane, especially after receiving an improved audit outcome from the Auditor-General.

The chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi had also revealed that there are engagements with the ANC mother body on taking back the City of Tshwane from the DA-led coalition.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg remained volatile with calls for the current mayor, Dada Morero, to step down.

This follows remarks he made during the ANC’s lekgotla at the weekend suggesting that foreign nationals should be incorporated into the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

Since the 2021 elections the City of Johannesburg has seen several motions of no confidence in the mayors and resignations by different mayors.