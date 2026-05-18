Madibeng mayor escapes ANC axe – for now

Court interdicts Lithuli House from removing Madibeng executive mayor.

Madibeng executive mayor Douglas Maimane has, for now, escaped the ANC axe.

He won a temporary reprieve after successfully interdicting Luthuli House from removing him as mayor while a battle with his fellow councillors continues.

The controversial mayor had challenged the ANC’s decision to recall him, a move triggered by allegations that he plotted with opposition parties to unseat the ANC in the Brits-based municipality.

Mayor’s recording

A leaked recording – widely circulated on social media – captured Maimane in conversation with opposition members, urging them to campaign and vote against the ANC.

In the clip, he is heard saying he no longer cared because his term was nearing its end. The remarks infuriated Luthuli House, which had long sought his removal over allegations of corruption, nepotism and interference in staff appointments.

The ANC ordered him to step down as councillor and mayor. He refused, instead approaching the high court, arguing that the secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s decision to force him to resign was based on flawed information.

Court order favours mayor

The court sided with him, granting an interdict that allows him to remain in office for now.

In a separate matter also involving Maimane, the mayor’s urgent demand for the speaker of Madibeng council, Ditshego Mbedzi, and 10 ANC councillors opposed to him to recuse themselves from participating in a meeting to discuss a motion of no-confidence against Maimane was frustrated when the meeting collapsed after some councillors walked out.

Maimane demand to councillors

In a letter from his lawyers, Maimane demanded that Mbedzi and the ANC councillors not participate in any capacity in the meeting “based on documented and undeniable conflicts of interest which would render any resolution passed legally reviewable and void”.

They said failing to recuse themselves was a direct violation of the code of conduct for councillors under the Municipal Structures Act.

Maimane demanded Mbedzi’s recusal as she is on the ANC’s shortlist to replace Maimane.