Ex-North West premier Bushy Maape dies, ANC salutes veteran freedom fighter

Maape served as the premier of the North West province from 2021 to 2024.

Former North West premier Kaobitsa “Bushy” Maape has died, aged 68.

The news of his passing was confirmed on Sunday morning, 17 May 2026.

It was announced that the ANC veteran died “surrounded by his children and family” on Saturday after a short illness.

“He was a loving, humble, kind-hearted, and respected man whose presence brought warmth, wisdom, and strength to those around him.

“Bushy will be remembered for his caring nature, his laughter, and the love he shared with family and friends.

“His memory will forever remain in our hearts. and his legacy will continue through the lives he touched,” a statement from the family reads.

ANC hails Bushy Maape

The ANC also honoured Maape as a “freedom fighter” who was imprisoned on Robben Island for his political activism during apartheid.

“Comrade Maape dedicated his life to the struggle for liberation, the advancement of the people of South Africa, and the empowerment of communities through education, serving the movement with discipline, humility, and unwavering commitment throughout his life,” ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said in a statement on Sunday.

“The ANC dips its revolutionary banner in honour of comrade Bushy Maape and extends its heartfelt condolences to the Maape family, his comrades, friends, and the people of the North West province.

“His life remains a testament to a generation of cadres who sacrificed greatly for freedom, democracy, education, and development in South Africa and yet are not in formal leadership structures.

“May his revolutionary soul rest in eternal peace,” the statement further reads.

THE ANC MOURNS THE PASSING OF COMRADE KAOBITSA “BUSHY” MAAPE pic.twitter.com/o1vrHimtuW — ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) May 17, 2026

Background

Maape, a former ANC regional leader in Kgalagadi, led the North West province as premier from September 2021 to May 2024, taking over after Job Mokgoro stepped down.

Before his tenure, he held senior roles in the provincial government, including overseeing RDP programmes and strategic planning in the premier’s office.

His academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Psychology and Economics from the University of South Africa (Unisa) while imprisoned on Robben Island.

He later completed honours degrees in Developmental Studies and Economics at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).