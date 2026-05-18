Taxi drivers block all entrances and exits in Mahikeng amid taxi strike [VIDEO]

The public has been warned to reschedule visits to Mahikeng for a later date due to the ongoing taxi strike.

Taxi drivers in Mahikeng caused a major traffic jam by blocking all entry and exit points in the area on Monday morning, 18 May, preventing residents and commuters from getting to their destinations.

The disruption began at around 6.50am.

Taxi drivers blocked traffic by parking their vehicles so that no one could bypass the area to get where they needed to be.

Taxi strike

Police were deployed to the scene to monitor the situation and ensure it did not escalate further.

Despite this, a commotion ensued between taxi drivers and police after several taxis were towed to prevent further blockages and allow motorists to get to work and school.

Members of Mahikeng police and Public Order Police were deployed to manage and monitor the situation and prevent further escalation.

Videos circulating on social media show residents running for shelter as gunshots ring out in the area.

Taxi strike in Mahikeng. Video: SA Reports

Taxis were also towed from the scene as a South African Police Service vehicle pulled a Quantum taxi that had been blocking the driveway.

Taxi drivers and operators were seen arguing with officers, causing further commotion.

Taxis were towed to prevent further blockages and allow commuters to pass through to work and school. Video: SA Reports

The Mahikeng Operations Command Centre (OCC) has confirmed it is aware of the situation.

Authorities have advised residents and commuters to remain cautious, warning the public to watch for debris on the roads during the blockade.

Stay off the streets

The public has also been urged to reschedule visits to Mahikeng for a later date, due to the ongoing taxi strike.

Locals were also advised to stay off the streets due to the ongoing taxi strike.

Police officers and Public Order Police are on the ground in Mahikeng, working to reopen roads that were closed during the blockage.

The following routes have been reopened:

The KFC Bridge

Dada Motors intersections

Riviera Park / Zeerust intersections

The reason behind the taxi strike remains unclear at this stage. Further updates will be provided as the story develops throughout the day.