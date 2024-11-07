‘Deep-seated racial biases’ – Mbalula takes aim at Helen Zille over Bela march [VIDEO]

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula and protesters at the Voortrekker Monument during a protest against the Bela education bill, in Pretoria, on 5 November 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda and EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has slammed Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson Helen Zille, sighting ‘deep-seated racial biases’ in her conduct.

Speaking at an ANC media briefing on Thursday, Mbalula highlighted the protest at the Voortrekker Monument organised by AfriForum, the DA and Solidariteit on Tuesday.

There, 10,000 protesters wore the colours of the old apartheid South Africa flag – orange, blue and white.

While they said they were marching to ensure home languages were protected at schools, protesters wearing these colours and controversial musician Steve Hofmeyr’s performance, drew much criticism from analysts and civil organisations.

“The cause by the opposition of the Bela Act [Basic Education Laws Amendment Act 32 of 2024] has been undermined by the now serious suspicion that it was about race and ethics of those present, rather than the real interest of education,” analyst Piet Croucamp said.

Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela called on the Human Rights Commission to investigate and hold the organisers accountable.

Former CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Verne Harris, agreed with Cosatu and said he was disturbed at the sight of the crowd.

Mbalula says Zille standing ‘with backward forces’

“Zille’s conduct is a vivid reminder of her own deep-seated racial biases and a divisive agenda that attempts to exploit identity politics rather than foster genuine unity,” Mbalula said Thursday.

“From orchestrated marches to the Voortrekker Monument to openly exclusionary rhetoric, the DA’s pattern of behaviour speaks volumes about its intentions and underlying values.”

He said the march “with an old flag and old colours” in a democratic South Africa was unacceptable.

“They proudly stood there… with the backward forces, in the name of fighting for what is good.”

Watch Mbalula’s briefing below:

He said the ANC would however remain steadfast in its mission to serve all South Africans by addressing all challenges.

“Zille’s opportunism and identity-based divisions are a dangerous diversion. One that undermines the very fabric of our democracy and perpetuates the inequalities we are determined to eliminate.”

Mbalula says ANC will still fulfil its role in GNU

However, he said the ANC would fulfil its responsibilities in the government of national unity (GNU), which the DA is part of.

“With our 40% – 6 million South Africans who have voted for us – we are in no mercy of everyone. Helen Zille or anyone for that matter.

“We chose the path of the government of national unity not because we did not have options… we prioritised South Africa first. [The ANC] prioritised our people. We prioritised stability for this country.

“If the DA wants to leave the GNU, it’s their call. They can leave tonight, tomorrow, or anytime they want or wish to leave. This divisive narrative lacks both historical truth and relevance to our current transformation efforts.”