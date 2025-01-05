JUST IN: Mervyn Dirks gets new MK party job

Dirks replaces Kwazi Mbanjwa, who was suspended this week.

Former ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has been appointed Chief Whip of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Parliamentary Caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature.

Dirks’ permanent appointment was confirmed on Sunday and is effective immediately.

‘Full confidence’ in Dirks

“Dirks is a seasoned and experienced politician having served in the legislature and the national parliament during its 5th and 6th terms respectively.

“He has dedicated his years from youth as an activist and has selflessly served uMkhonto weSizwe Party, particularly in the uMgungundlovu District,” said party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

The party said it has full confidence in Dirks and “trusts he will execute his responsibilities with precision and the utmost diligence”.

“We wish Commander Dirks well as he picks up his spear and assumes this important role on behalf of the

uMkhonto weSizwe Party in the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature.”

Mbanjwa’s suspension

Mbanjwa, a long-time loyal ally of MK party president Jacob Zuma, was suspended alongside Thobani Zuma and Sifiso Zuma.

In a leaked letter, secretary-general Floyd Shivambu accused Mbanjwa of refusing to hand over the party’s bank accounts.

“Despite a directive from the high command to hand over all MK party banking accounts to the provincial convener, Mr Willies Mchunu, the treasurer-general, Dr Thanti Mthanti, and the party leader, Inkosi Chiliza, by the 4th of December 2024, you failed and/or refused to do so.

“To add onto your non-compliance or refusal, on 10th of December 2024, you wrote to the Kwazulu-Natal legislature without the required consent from the president of the MKP or national high command, unconstitutionally divulging confidential and internal party information to third parties,” read the alleged suspension letter.

He is set to undergo an internal disciplinary process, with the matter also reportedly being referred to the National Prosecutor.

Dirks takes on Ramaphosa

Dirks was in 2022 placed on precautionary suspension and stripped of his parliamentary duties for “unbecoming” conduct.

He had written to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa requesting that Ramaphosa be summoned to the committee to answer allegations of mismanagement of public funds.

He took the decision to the Western Cape High Court, where it was struck off the roll for urgency.

He was expelled from the party last year for joining the MK party.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

