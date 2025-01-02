Zuma’s MK party suspends KZN chief whip, 2 other top leaders

One members was one of the most trusted lieutenants during Zuma’s tenure as the country’s president.

The UMkhonto WeSizwe party (MK) has suspended the membership of three of its members in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) legislature for alleged irregularities and transgressing the party’s constitution.

MK party president Jacob Zuma and the national high command suspended Kwazi Mbanjwa, Thobani Zuma and Sifiso Zuma on Wednesday.

Leaked letter

Mbanjwa was one of Zuma’s most trusted lieutenants during his tenure as the country’s president.

MK party secretary general Floyd Shivambu in a leaked letter in December last year accused Mbanjwa of refusing to hand over control of the party’s bank accounts.

“Despite a directive from the high command to hand over all MK party banking accounts to the provincial convener, Mr Willies Mchunu, the treasurer-general, Dr Thanti Mthanti, and the party leader, Inkosi Chiliza, by the 4th of December 2024, you failed and/or refused to do so.

“To add onto your non-compliance or refusal, on 10th of December 2024, you wrote to the Kwazulu-Natal legislature without the required consent from the president of the MKP or national high command, unconstitutionally divulging confidential and internal party information to third parties,” reads the letter of suspension,” Shivambu wrote.

Mchunu was the former African National Congress (ANC) premier of KZN, who joined the MK party in October last year and announced as its provincial convener.

Suspension

The Mk party said the trio will be on suspension, pending an internal disciplinary process.

MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the three members matters have been referred to the National Prosecutor where they will be required to make representations in the disciplinary hearing.

“Dr Kwazi Mbanjwa will be immediately removed as Chief Whip ,and suspended as a member of the KZN Provincial legislature pending the outcomes of the disciplinary process. Mr Thobani Zuma has also been suspended as a member of the KZN Provincial legislature with immediate effect, pending the outcomes of a disciplinary process.

“Mr Sifiso Zuma has been issued with a cautionary suspension as Caucus Manager with immediate effect, pending the outcomes of the disciplinary process,” Ndhlela said.

‘Zero tolerance’

Ndhlela said the MK party has “zero tolerance for ill-discipline behaviour and recalcitrant conduct from its members.”

“These comrades are advised to present their cases accordingly to the National Disciplinary Committee in their respective disciplinary processes”

Ndhlela said as an organisation that “aims to ensure that it reflects discipline and accountability through its members, the MK Party must demonstrate its ability to lead society with the dignity and integrity from within its own ranks as an organisation.”

