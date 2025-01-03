Duduzane Zuma warns protestors to steer clear of his father’s Nkandla homestead

Duduzane said there must be harsh consequences for those protesting outside his father’s house.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has sternly warned those who instigated a protest outside his father’s house in Nkandla on Thursday.

This comes after a group of disgruntled Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members from KwaZulu-Natal demanded the reinstatement of three Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) members suspended in January.

The trio are believed to be on the wrong side of the party’s secretary general, Floyd Shivambu, for various alleged transgressions related to party funds.

There were also alleged concerns about missing money.

‘We know who you are’

In a post on X, Duduzane said the MK party would not tolerate indiscipline.

“There must be harsh consequences for those protesting outside my father’s house. We know the instigators, and we will not tolerate indiscipline,” he said.

It is not clear if Duduzane is now an MK party member. However, he has been seen at several party gatherings with his father.

Questions have been raised about Duduzane and his sister Duduzile’s involvement in the party’s top structures.

On Thursday, Duduzile posted on X suggesting that her bond with her father can never be broken.

Controversy over party funds

According to a statement released by the MK party on Wednesday, the three suspended members, Kwazi Mbanjwa, Thobani Zuma and Sifiso Zuma will appear before a disciplinary committee to make representations.

Thobani and Mbanjwa are accused of allegedly refusing to hand over the control of the party’s funds from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

These funds are believed to be around R60 million, which is meant for constituency work and salaries.

Sifiso, the party’s caucus manager, is accused of allegedly employing 60 people without permission from the relevant party authorities.

The Citizen had contacted the MK party for comment on the matter. However, the party’s spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlelsa, did not reply. Any update will be included once recieved.

Analyst: ‘MK’s struggles linked to lack of structure’

Political analyst from the University of the Free State (UFS) Professor Theo Neethling told The Citizen on Friday that the MK’s problems stem from its lack of proper structures.

Neethling said the MK party has not had an elective conference and does not have established offices in different provinces.

He said this would create an administrative nightmare for the party.

“The problem is that unlike the DA and the ANC, the MK party’s operations are conducted ad-hoc. You cannot run a party that way,” he said.

Is the MK party a Zuma family stokvel?

Neethling said Shivambu could also face some resistance in the MK party.

“I do not think it is wrong to suggest that there is a strong sense of Zulu nationalism there. He is only there because Zuma decided so,” he said.

Neethling said he believed that Zuma operated the MK in his own way and included close family members, such as his daughter Duduzile, in running the party.

However, he said he does not believe Duduzile has the same political acumen as her father.

“Duduzane, on the other hand, has political ambitions. I think Duduzile is her father’s supporter, but whether Duduzane will be accepted to lead the MK, we will have to see,” he said.

