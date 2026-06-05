MK party bolsters election machinery with senior leaders in Mpumalanga and North West

The party acknowledged the 'concerns' raised by the March and March movement on immigration.

With the local government elections looming, the MK party has bolstered its leadership structures in Mpumalanga and the North West province ahead of the polls on 4 November.

The party’s secretary-general, Sibonelo Nomvalo, announced the change to the leadership structure during a press briefing on Thursday.

Elections

Nomvalo revealed that Deputy President Tony Yengeni would be deployed as provincial election convener in Mpumalanga.

“After careful deliberation and analysis of the enormous task of preparing a demanding election programme across the country, the national officials decided to strengthen the provincial election task teams of the Mpumalanga and North West provinces.

“The party will deploy senior national leaders with very strong political leadership experience to these two provinces, who will ensure that the party attains overwhelming positive results across all municipalities nationally,” Nomvalo said.

Leadership

Yengeni will be joined by Lindi Mtshali from the MK Women’s League, national secretary, youth league leader Qiniso Cibane, head of national mobilisation Bonginkosi Khumalo and 15 other leaders from regions across Mpumalanga.

In the North West, the MK party deployed national organiser Aleck Nkuna, Nomsa Diamil Nkateko Mkhabela, and 17 other regional leaders as part of the provincial elections task team.

Migrants

Nomvalo acknowledged the “concerns” raised by the March and March movement on immigration, noting that “the voices of the people must be heard.”

“At the same time, we must make it clear that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party has neither formally aligned itself with nor endorsed March and March. The national officials reaffirm the constitutional right of citizens to engage in peaceful protest and democratic mass action.

“Therefore, we will not restrict the masses of our supporters from protesting or participating in peaceful marches. The party maintains that immigration to South Africa must be done within the parameters of the law. Any illegal immigrant at this point should seek voluntary repatriation,” Nomvalo said.

Ramaphosa

Nomvalo said the party’s national officials also discussed parliamentary processes relating to accountability and oversight concerning President Cyril Ramaphosa and the impeachment committee on the Phala Phala saga.

He said the meeting “reaffirmed that no public office bearer is above accountability and that Ramaphosa must quickly vacate office.”

“The national officials’ meeting expressed reservations regarding the appointment of Makashule Gana as Chairperson of the impeachment committee.

“We believe that he was elected by the DA because, as a former member of the DA, and now member of Rise Mzansi, which is the DA with a darker skin, because the DA knows that he will protect the white media project, Cyril Ramaphosa,” Nomvalo said.

Peace

The MK party voiced support for Iran’s call for peace in Gaza, demanding “an immediate end to violence and the protection of civilians” and urging Israel to declare a ceasefire.

It also appealed for peace in Sudan and northern Mozambique, calling on the African Union Peace Mission to focus attention on the conflict in Cabo Delgado.