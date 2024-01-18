MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns

Newly-formed Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party is nothing but former President Jacob Zuma’s private security force and the state should be prepared for future insurrections akin to the July 2021 unrests, a security expert has warned. The chaos which was marked by looting of businesses and damage to property, was tiggered by the imprisonment of Zuma. It started days after he handed himself over at Estcourt Prison to begin his 15-months sentence for contempt of court for failure to give evidence at the Zondo Commission. Read: ‘Writing is on the wall’ – MK Party and ACT collaboration pose ‘significant…

Newly-formed Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party is nothing but former President Jacob Zuma’s private security force and the state should be prepared for future insurrections akin to the July 2021 unrests, a security expert has warned.

The chaos which was marked by looting of businesses and damage to property, was tiggered by the imprisonment of Zuma.

It started days after he handed himself over at Estcourt Prison to begin his 15-months sentence for contempt of court for failure to give evidence at the Zondo Commission.

Loss of lives and damage to the economy

More than 150 000 people lost their jobs after malls went up in smoke across parts of the country while 350 people were killed. The economy reportedly suffered a R50 billion loss.

The security cluster concluded the widespread attacks were well-coordinated with analysts speculating that a well-organised team of Zuma backers were the masterminds of the violence.

Independent forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan believes the state should not view the MK group as just a political party.

“I think the state should always be worried when someone like Zuma starts to form his own private security force,” he said referring to the MK party.

Security warning

O’Sullivan added that Zuma and his accomplices have already demonstrated their ability to incite insurrection, “as was clearly seen not that long ago, when his family members were applauding those that brought the whole country to a standstill for a few days, while the police were either sleeping or looking the other way. However, since enough time has passed, without the state bringing the ringleaders of the insurrection to account, the state should not be surprised if they don’t have a another go”.

Among MK-trained former combatants who joined the MK party are Chris Hani’s former bodyguards Phumlani Kubukile and Lulamile Jack.

MK interim leader threatened to kill Vavi

Jack made national news headlines in 2015 for threatening to kill former Cosatu leader Zwelinzima Vavi for “betraying Cosatu”.

Former chair of MK Military Veteran’s Association in Western Cape Fumanekile Booi, who applied for amnesty at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1999 for killing a policeman, is also in the leadership structures of the MK party.

He killed Nicholas Els in July 1990 in Langa during a heavy exchange of gunfire between police and the ANC’s so called Self-Defence Unit.

Rights will be respected

But political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka disagreed with O’Sullivan’s opinion about insurrections.

“MK will cost the ANC because it cannot afford to lose no matter how small a fraction of its support base. But the political culture of South Africa is certain to guarantee a constitutional democracy in which properly rights continue to be respected,” he said.

The Citizen made several attempts to draw a comment from MK’s secretary general Thanduxolo Dyodo in vain. His comment will be added if received.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi could not immediately respond to our questions.

His comment will be added once received.

