‘I blame RET’, says ex-ANCYL Western Cape leader after his name surfaces on MK list

Western Cape ANC executive committee member Silas Rataza has distanced himself from uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, blaming his previous affiliation with the RET faction.

The former provincial ANCYL leader was named as MK coordinator for the Western Cape ahead of a bout of election campaigns in all nine provinces.

His name and cellphone number appear on the MK’s list of provincial leaders released by party secretary Thanduxolo Dyodo.

“I am yet to investigate how my name and number popped up on their list, I am a member of the ANC in good standing,” Rataza told The Citizen.

“I am setting the record straight that I haven’t joined the MK party, nor have I met with any of their members or leaders.”

‘RET link’

After the ANC radical economic transformation (RET) faction splintered following the expulsion of former leaders such as Ace Magashule, some of them left the ANC to join others including MK.

According to Rataza, as a former RET supporter himself, his former comrades could have forwarded his name without his knowledge.

“Comrade Mathabatha [Limpopo ANC chairperson] also had to clarify that he is not an MK member, some in Gauteng had to do the same.

“The trend is that these are people who supported RET [some now MK members]. I think they are testing the waters among RET supporters.

“Also, there are others who might have a soft spot for Zuma, the contradiction happens when the admiration is associated with that party,” he said.

Contacted for comment, MK party secretary Thanduxolo Dyodo said the party would only comment after seeing Rataza’s statement denying he joined them.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Khalid Sayed said the party is satisfied with Rataza’s statement that he remains an ANC member.

Others ‘still on the fence’

MK party is registered with the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) and is pulling all stops to gain support ahead of this year’s highly contested general elections.

Many sympathizers of former president Jacob Zuma, including other political parties, have either joined or have pledged support for the MK.

Also on Dyodo’s list are two former bodyguards of assassinated South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani.

Phumlani Kubukile and Lulamile Jack have left the ANC where they worked in the security intelligence unit to join Zuma’s new party.

Political analyst at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Dr Bernard Sebake says many ANC members are “on the fence” regarding the new party.

“This is because they do not know how the party is going to evolve as we move into the national elections.

“It is not easy to declare support for another party and ditch your own that you’ve been a part of for many decades,” said Sebake.

He likened Rataza’s situation to the formation of the Congress of the People (COPE) in 2009 after several ANC leaders left the ANC.

Post the launch of COPE, many prominent ANC leaders such as former president Thabo Mbeki were associated with it, but never joined to date.

“They just want to buy time to see the evolution of this new party. It is a matter of whether it is worth it to let go of your position and start from scratch alongside Zuma.

“Some might have agreed to join but fear the exposure, especially those in the higher echelon. Their concern is what will their future be if the ANC loses elections, that’s their concern,” Sebake said.

Zuma, who has already embarked on a campaign trail for the party, is still a member of the ANC.

