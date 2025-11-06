MK Party places John Hlophe on precautionary suspension

MK party's decision to suspend John Hlophe also nullifies this week's decision to appoint Des van Rooyen as chief whip in parliament.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party has undergone another shake-up of its senior ranks.

The party announced late on Wednesday evening that it had placed Deputy President and parliamentary leader Dr John Hlophe on suspension.

In suspending Hlophe, the decision has also nullified the appointment of Des van Rooyen as the party’s parliamentary chief whip.

Van Rooyen was given the chief whip position after Hlophe removed Colleen Makhubele earlier this week.

Zuma returns from Burkina Faso

MK party president Jacob Zuma had been in West Africa this week, where he enjoyed the hospitality of Burkina Faso’s transitional president Ibrahim Traore.

Zuma was briefed by his party’s national officials on the actions taken by Hlophe in his absence, leading to the nullification and suspension.

“This decision is meant to affirm and send a strong message [about] the principle of collective leadership across all structures within the MK Party,” head of MK party presidency Magasela Mzobe stated.

Mzobe stressed that the party remained “firmly united” as it strove to promote the principles embodied by the party’s constitution.

“This decision should be seen as a demonstration of the party’s unwavering commitment to internal party discipline and collective leadership,” Mzobe concluded.

