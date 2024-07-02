‘MK party desperately needs an elective conference’

A lack of structure and collective organisational vision could be leading to the party's MPs not knowing their place

Supporters of MK Party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The removal of Arthur Zwane as secretary-general and Danisa Zulu as treasurer-general has raised questions about the future of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Zwane was believed to have resigned at the instruction of leader Jacob Zuma, illustrating the grip the former president has on every facet of the party.

The carousel of names joining and leaving the part has detractors licking their lips, but stability could still be obtained, believes a political analyst.

MK party needs an organogram

Members of Parliament cannot operate efficiently or with direction without structure, says political lecturer Piet Croucamp.

Stressing the need for greater political coordination, Croucamp said: “What the MK party desparately needs is an elective conference. You can not always have instructions being sent from the top.”

He added that a set organogram would enable the party to manage individuals better, and guard against mixed messaging.

Should Zuma and party leaders not organise in a structured manner, Croucamp warns that members could become disgruntled and that a revolt will begin to brew.

John Hlophe a good appointment

While the former judge was a controversial addition, Croucamp viewed John Hlophe’s appointment as legitimising the party’s presence in parliament.

“He may have radical views but he is a stabilising force for the party,” said Croucamp.

The professor said that if the MK party could steady itself, it could become a force for good that promotes robust debate.

“They have broad support, and the MK party represents the legitimate concerns of a massive constituency. 14% nationally and 47% in KZN are significant numbers,” said Croucamp.

Zuma’s ANC hearing

The former president has a date with the ANC’s disciplinary committee in mid-July.

Zuma is charged with two counts of contravening the ANC‘s rules and the party’s constitution by publicly endorsing the MK party.

He will face his former party in a virtual hearing on 17 July at 10am.