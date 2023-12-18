Daily news update: North West mass shooting, Gerco van Deventer freed and Multi-Party Charter presidential candidate

In today's news update, nine people died following a mass shooting in Boitekong, North West, on Sunday.

In today’s news update, nine people died following a mass shooting in Boitekong, North West, on Sunday.

The Multi-Party Charter for South Africa (MPC) also refuted claims suggesting it was looking for a presidential candidate outside of the coalition ahead of next year’s elections.

African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Mavuso Msimang has clarified the rationale behind his surprising change of heart concerning his resignation from the ruling party.

News Today: 18 December

Nine people have died following a mass shooting in Boitekong, North West, the police have confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Popo Molefe informal settlement near Rustenburg around 9:15pm on Saturday night as the country celebrated the Day of Reconciliation.

Picture: iStock

According to the provincial South African Police Service (Saps), the victims were enjoying their night when a group of gunmen stormed in and opened fire on them.

The Multi-Party Charter for South Africa (MPC) has refuted claims suggesting it is looking for a presidential candidate outside of the coalition ahead of next year’s elections.

A leader John Steenhuisen speaks during a media briefing on 16 August 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

When a pre-election coalition pact was signed this year, the Multi-Party Charter agreed that the leader of the largest party would not automatically be the presidential candidate.

‘I hope my resignation had a shocking effect on ANC leadership’ – Mavuso Msimang explains U-turn

African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Mavuso Msimang has sought to clarify the rationale behind his surprising change of heart concerning his resignation from the ruling party.

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang. Picture: Gallo Images / Rapport / Cornel Van Heerden

Msimang made headlines last week following his announcement that he was dumping the ANC after six decades of being a member.

South African Gerco van Deventer freed after six years in Al-Qaeda captivity

After almost six years in captivity, South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, held hostage by Al Qaeda, was finally freed on Saturday.

This undated and unlocated handout picture released by the van Deventer family shows Gerco van Deventer. (Photo by HANDOUT / COURTESY OF THE FAMILY / AFP)

Van Deventer was held hostage by Al-Qaeda following his kidnapping in Libya in 2017.

PICS: Inside twins Blue and Brown Mbombo’s classy birthday soirée

Azul Thandi Mbombo, popularly known as Blue, looked stunning as usual when she celebrated her 34th birthday on Friday, 15 December.

Picture: Instagram @blue_mbombo

The former Big Brother Mzansi star and her twin sister, South African model and social media influencer Brown Mbombo, real name Acastanho, didn’t spare any expenses when they threw a classy garden party for their birthday.

Scientists identify higher risk of 17 cancers following a high BMI in late teens

“Almost two thirds of adults and 1 in 3 children in the WHO European Region are living with overweight or obesity, and these rates are still growing,” warned the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a report released in 2022.

Picture: Phynart Studio / Getty Images©

The global health authority goes as far as to warn that “obesity might overtake smoking as the main risk for preventable cancer” in the coming decades, and estimates the condition to be a cause of 13 different types of cancer.

Proteas thumped by India in ODI series opener

After falling apart at the start, the Proteas never recovered and were handed a comprehensive hiding by India in the first match of their ODI series at the Wanderers on Sunday.

India players celebrate a wicket as Proteas batter Tony de Zorzi looks on during the ‘Pink Day’ ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Needing just 117 runs to win, India made short work of their target, racing to an eight-wicket victory with more than 33 overs to spare.

Stellenbosch make history to claim Carling Knockout

Stellenbosch FC have made history by winning their first piece of silverware in top flight football. They beat TS Galaxy 5-4 on penalties to be crowned the 2023 Carling Black Label Knockout champions at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Ismael Toure of Stellenbosch FC celebrates after scoring Stellenbosch’s equaliser. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Both teams couldn’t be separated in 90 minutes after Ismael Toure canceled out Lehlohonolo Mojela’s opener in a match where Fawaaz Basadien was shown a red card in the dying minutes of extra time.

