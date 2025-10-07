New party Unite For Change ‘can bring hope’

Maimane, de Lille, and Zibi launch Unite For Change, aiming to offer voters an alternative to the ANC and DA.

The new Unite For Change (UFC) party established by Mmusi Maimane, Patricia de Lille, and Songezo Zibi may bring new life to South African politics because it would appeal to many ordinary people frustrated and disillusioned with both the ANC and the DA, says a political expert.

Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said though a significant number of South African voters have stopped voting due to their disappointment with the ANC and DA, they are seeking viable alternatives that the main parties have failed to provide.

Voters have become disenchanted because of these parties’ failure to meet their expectations, he said.

Merger of Bosa, Good, and Rise Mzansi may reshape SA politics

Swana was reacting to the announcement of the new party.

The foundation members are Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane, Good party leader Patricia de Lille and Songezo Zibi, president of Rise Mzansi.

The new body will be an umbrella grouping for the parties to contest future elections.

Swana said the ANC had disappointed the electorate at all levels over the past 30 years.

The DA had been criticised for its unequal treatment of communities, prioritising affluent white suburbs in the Western Cape, while neglecting the needs of township residents, he said.

The human development opportunities for black youth born in Gauteng’s black townships like Soweto, Alexandra and Tembisa, which are ANC strongholds, and those living in the suburbs of Johannesburg were completely different due to the ANC’s failure to uplift black lives, while residents of white suburbs lived better.

Offering voters an alternative to the ANC and DA

“The issue is the underperformance of both the DA and the ANC in the Western Cape and Johannesburg,” Swana said.

“Therefore, there is a need for alternative parties to introduce a fresh way of thinking about the economy and human settlements. So, the three parties that formed the UFC have an opportunity to appeal to the electorate.”

Bosa and Rise Mzansi, in particular, played active roles in holding the government accountable in parliament, he said.

Similarly, Good had become a significant player in the Western Cape and nationally, to a certain extent.

“When the three parties combine to establish the UFC, they have the potential to become a formidable force in South African politics. These are parties that have had some measure of success in accessing power.”

But another expert doubted the parties would grow beyond their current support and said their merger is a mere salvation attempt for them.

Parties share a lot in common politically – analyst

Political economy analyst Daniel Silke said it was not surprising the three parties had combined, because they share a lot in common politically, in that they are personality-driven.

Also, the merger is an admission that they have little chance of gaining power, so merging is their salvation strategy. Silke said.

“Voters are tired of seeing these smaller parties that have not gained any greater traction or contested meaningfully in local government elections. The merger is their only sort of salvation.

“The larger parties that have the organisation and resources are the ones that are going to continue to gain traction. Remember, the larger parties have experience in government, for better or worse, something that the voters would look for as well.”

According to Swana, both Maimane and Zibi had become prominent as chairs of parliamentary committees and made a huge difference in breaking the budget impasse earlier this year.

That De Lille had continued to serve in Cabinet is proof of her resilience as a leader.

Establishing a large centrist party

By coming together, they hope to establish a large centrist party that can dismantle the spatial economic apartheid both the DA and the ANC have perpetuated in their governance jurisdictions up to this point, he said.

“All they need to do is build enough momentum to become a worthwhile party that would be sought for coalition partnerships.”